Government rejects claims that World Cup supporters are sponsored with state funds

Ministry of Sports and Recreation has clarified that no taxpayer money will be used to sponsor Ghanaian supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026, stressing that fan travel support will come solely through private sector funding.

Ministry of Sports and Recreation says no public funds will be used to sponsor supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise.

Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams said the policy aligns with recommendations from the Justice Dzamefe Committee, which advised against taxpayer-funded supporter travel.

Government is instead seeking about $30 million from Corporate Ghana to support the Ghana national football team’ World Cup campaign and related sports infrastructure projects.

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The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has firmly denied claims that the government is using public funds to sponsor Ghanaian supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that any travel support for fans will come strictly from private sector funding.

In a statement issued on June 18 to address growing public concerns, the ministry said reports suggesting taxpayer money was being used to fly supporters to the tournament in North America were false and deliberately misleading.

“We want to state unequivocally that H.E. President John Dramani Mahama and the Ministry of Sports have consistently and explicitly ruled out the use of public funds to sponsor supporters,” the ministry said.

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The clarification comes amid heightened debate over Ghana’s World Cup spending plans after government launched a major fundraising campaign targeting $30 million to support the Black Stars’ participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Sports Ministry said the decision not to use state resources for supporters is based on economic realities, noting that sponsoring a single fan could cost as much as $11,000 when airfare, accommodation, feeding, internal transport and match tickets are factored in.

President John Dramani Mahama has pushed for a private sector-led funding structure, launching the World Cup fundraising campaign at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra in March with support from business leaders, sports administrators and entertainment figures.

The campaign aimed to raise $30 million to finance Ghana’s World Cup preparations, logistics and related promotional activities.

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According to Sports Minister Adams, the fund goes beyond just team travel.

“The funds being raised are not only for transporting supporters, but also to help cover match tickets for Ghanaians in the diaspora who want to experience the tournament, especially given how expensive tickets are,” he said.

The government has also pledged strict transparency in handling all contributions.

Several major institutions, including banks and energy companies, have made contributions toward the campaign.

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