Benjamin Asare makes history as first home-based goalkeeper to feature for Ghana at FIFA World Cup

Benjamin Asare makes history as first home-based goalkeeper to feature for the Black Stars of Ghana at FIFA World Cup.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has etched his name into Ghanaian football history after becoming the first locally based shot-stopper to feature for the Black Stars at a FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 33-year-old not only made his World Cup debut but also kept a clean sheet, marking a memorable and symbolic moment for domestic football in Ghana.

For years, Ghana’s goalkeeping department at the World Cup has been dominated by foreign-based players, including Richard Kingson, Fatau Dauda, Adam Larsen Kwarasey, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Meanwhile, talented home-based goalkeepers such as George Owu, Stephen Ahorlu, Daniel Adjei, and Stephen Adams were consistently overlooked on the global stage.

However, Asare has now broken that long-standing pattern, writing his name into the history books as the first Ghana Premier League-based goalkeeper to represent the nation at the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Group L clash against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lawrence Ati-Zigi picked up an injury concern late in the first half, prompting an emergency warm-up for Asare on the touchline. Head coach Carlos Queiroz then introduced him at the start of the second half, making him the first substitution of the match.

Stepping onto football’s biggest stage, the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper carried more than just responsibility in goal — he carried the pride of the Ghana Premier League and a statement of belief in local talent.