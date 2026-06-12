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Ghana gov't releases GH¢76 million for Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:58 - 12 June 2026
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Black Stars of Ghana
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The Government of Ghana has released more than GH¢76 million to finance the Black Stars' participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, providing a major financial boost ahead of the team's tournament opener.

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In an official statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Finance authorised the disbursement of GH¢76,466,919.20 to support Ghana's World Cup campaign across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The funding has been structured into two components — covering preparations and group stage participation, as well as the settlement of outstanding qualification bonuses.

Group Stage Funding

GH¢58,929,500.00 — the cedi equivalent of US$5 million — has been released as an advance payment to fund the Black Stars' preparations and meet expenses associated with the group stage. The government said the early disbursement reflects its commitment to ensuring the players and technical team have the resources needed to compete at the highest level.

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Qualification Bonus Settlement

An additional GH¢17,537,419.20, equivalent to US$1.488 million, has been approved to settle outstanding qualification bonuses owed to players and officials. The payment fulfils an agreement reached during the qualifying campaign, under which players received 50 per cent of their bonuses during the qualifiers, with the remaining balance due upon securing a place at the finals.

Black Stars' World Cup Schedule

The Black Stars completed their pre-tournament training camp in Washington, D.C., earlier this week before travelling to Providence, Rhode Island, where they are finalising preparations for the competition.

Carlos Queiroz's side open their Group L campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before facing England in Boston on June 23. Ghana conclude the group stage against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27 as they bid for a place in the knockout rounds.

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Ghana's World Cup History

The Black Stars are making their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, having previously featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. Their finest hour came at South Africa 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals and came agonisingly close – via a penalty shootout – to becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals.

The government reaffirmed its support for the Black Stars and the broader development of sport in Ghana, expressing confidence that the timely release of funds will allow the squad and technical staff to focus fully on their mission. Ghanaians have been called upon to continue rallying behind the team as they embark on another World Cup campaign.

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