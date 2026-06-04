Canada warns Ghanaians, others travelling for the World Cup to declare cash above CAD$10,000

Canada has issued important travel guidance for Ghanaian football fans and other visitors planning to attend matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reminding travellers to comply with border regulations upon arrival.

Canada has warned travellers, including Black Stars supporters, to declare any cash exceeding CAD$10,000 when entering or leaving the country during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Canada Border Services Agency has advised visitors travelling by land or air to follow border regulations, use Advance Declaration where applicable, and prepare the necessary travel documents.

Authorities have also cautioned fans against bringing firearms or prohibited weapons into Canada, noting that such items could be confiscated upon arrival.

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The advisory was published by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the government body responsible for managing and protecting Canada's borders. Among the key requirements highlighted is the declaration of large sums of money being brought into the country.

According to the agency, travellers entering or leaving Canada with more than CAD$10,000 in cash or monetary instruments must declare the amount to border officials.

The agency stated;

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Travelling with CAN$10,000 or more? Declare it. There are no restrictions on the amount of money you can bring into or take out of Canada, and it is not illegal to do so; you simply need to declare it

The CBSA also outlined practical advice for football supporters travelling by road during the tournament. To minimise delays at border crossings, travellers are encouraged to:

Travel during the early morning hours when border traffic is generally lighter.

Avoid peak periods such as holiday long weekends.

Consider alternative ports of entry with shorter waiting times.

Check border operating hours through the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services.

Use GPS and navigation applications to identify the most efficient routes.

Refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance.

For supporters arriving by air, the agency recommends using the Advance Declaration system before departure to speed up processing upon arrival.

The CBSA noted;

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Advance Declaration allows FIFA World Cup-accredited persons to self-identify and helps ensure efficient processing by the Canada Border Services Agency at the time of arrival. Accredited travellers should have their accreditation letter ready to present to border officers upon arrival in Canada

The agency further cautioned visitors against travelling with firearms or other prohibited weapons. Canadian authorities warned that most handguns are not permitted for importation into the country and may be confiscated if travellers fail to comply with the regulations.

The statement added;

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian musicians who have released songs to support the black stars for the world

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“You are encouraged not to travel with firearms. Most handguns are prohibited from being imported into Canada. If you choose to do so, check the rules on importing firearms into Canada

The advisory is particularly relevant for supporters of the Ghana Black Stars, who are expected to travel in large numbers to support the team during the tournament. Ghana's opening Group L fixture is scheduled against Panama in Toronto on June 17, 2026.