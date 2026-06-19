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Government imposes curfew in parts of Oti Region amid security concerns

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 17:46 - 19 June 2026
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The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka
Ministry for the Interior has imposed a 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew on several communities in Nkwanta South Municipality following renewed security tensions, alongside a total ban on weapons.
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  • Ministry for the Interior has imposed a 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew on multiple communities in Nkwanta South Municipality effective Friday, June 19, 2026.

  • Government says the curfew is aimed at restoring calm following renewed security tensions and recurring communal unrest in the area.

  • Authorities have also placed a total ban on arms, ammunition, and offensive weapons, warning that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

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Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on several communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region following renewed security concerns in the area.

READ ALSO: Asantehene to present Bawku peace mediation report to President Mahama today

The curfew, announced by the Ministry for the Interior, took effect on Friday, June 19, 2026, and runs daily from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

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The directive was issued by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak on the advice of the National Security Council through an Executive Instrument.

The affected communities include Keri, Abrewanko, Abrewanko Junction, Nyambo, Nyambo Junction, Shari, Kromase, Power, Nyakoma, Odomi, Bonakye and Nkwanta.

The move is aimed at restoring calm and preventing further violence in an area that has witnessed recurring communal tensions in recent years.

In the statement, the government urged residents to remain calm and avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

READ ALSO: After 33 Years, South Africa’s Gold Fields Risks Losing Tarkwa Mine as Ghana Considers Local Firms - Reports

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“Government urges Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area,” the statement said.

Government has also imposed a total ban on weapons in the affected communities.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the communities from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive objects/weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the Interior Ministry added.

The latest restrictions come against the backdrop of long-standing ethnic and chieftaincy-related tensions in Nkwanta South, particularly involving disputes over land, traditional authority and local political influence.

The municipality has experienced repeated outbreaks of violence over the years, prompting several security interventions, including previous curfews and military deployments.

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Unresolved local disputes in the area continue to pose a threat to peace in the Oti Region if not addressed through sustained dialogue and mediation.

READ ALSO: FORBES AFRICA's 30 Under 30: Meet the 3 Ghanaian change-makers included in the class of 2026

Residents are expected to comply fully with the curfew while security personnel intensify patrols and enforcement in the affected areas.

The government says the curfew and weapons ban are temporary security measures intended to protect lives and property while efforts continue to restore lasting peace in the municipality.

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