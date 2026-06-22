Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list

Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list

Top 10 countries with the best national anthems at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: See list

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered plenty of unforgettable moments on the pitch, but some of the tournament's most powerful scenes have taken place before kick-off.

Brazil was ranked as having the best national anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, followed by France and Portugal.

The rankings were compiled by The New York Times, based on musical quality, emotion, fan participation and overall impact.

Argentina, Scotland, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Uruguay and Bosnia and Herzegovina also featured in the top 10.

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As players stand shoulder to shoulder and supporters fill stadiums with song, national anthems have once again become a major part of the World Cup experience.

More than a ceremonial tradition, these performances often reveal the pride, history and emotion that nations bring to football's biggest stage.

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Drawing on rankings published by The New York Times, which evaluated all 48 national anthems at the tournament based on musical quality, emotional impact, fan participation and player engagement, here are the 10 nations whose anthems stood out above the rest at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

10. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina offered one of the tournament's most unique anthem experiences. Unlike most national anthems, it has no official lyrics due to long-standing political disagreements within the country.

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Instead, a live violin performance created a deeply emotional atmosphere. The simplicity of the presentation, combined with the visible emotion shown by players, made it one of the most memorable anthem moments of the tournament.

9. Uruguay

Uruguay's anthem begins with a lengthy orchestral introduction that immediately captures attention. The music gradually builds before leading into lyrics centred on liberty, courage and national pride.

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The combination of dramatic composition and passionate participation from both players and supporters helped elevate Uruguay's anthem into the top ten (10).

8. Egypt

Egypt's anthem impressed with its musical progression and patriotic message. Rather than maintaining a single tone throughout, it develops through several stages before reaching a powerful conclusion.

Its lyrics pay tribute to Egypt and the River Nile, while the strong vocal performance from supporters added to its impact at the tournament.

7. Argentina

Argentina's anthem once again proved why it remains one of the most recognisable in world football. The stirring orchestral introduction quickly gives way to passionate singing from players and fans alike.

The emotional connection between the anthem and Argentina's football culture was evident throughout the tournament, with supporters creating an electric atmosphere before matches.

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6. Ecuador

Ecuador emerged as one of the surprise entries in the rankings. Their anthem performance was marked by intense passion from both players and supporters.

The emotional scenes before matches, including visible tears among some fans, demonstrated the deep significance the anthem holds for Ecuadorians.

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5. Scotland

Although technically a patriotic song rather than the United Kingdom's official anthem, Flower of Scotland remains one of football's most powerful pre-match performances.

The anthem was delivered with extraordinary passion at the World Cup, with players and supporters singing every word at full volume.

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The combination of emotion, history and national pride made Scotland's rendition one of the tournament's highlights.

4. Colombia

Colombia's anthem combined historical significance with remarkable energy. Originally written as a poem celebrating the country's struggle for independence, it has evolved into one of the most beloved national songs in Latin America.

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At the World Cup, Colombian players and supporters embraced the anthem with enthusiasm, creating an atmosphere that stood out even among the tournament's most passionate football nations.

3. Portugal

Portugal's A Portuguesa delivered one of the most emotional performances of the tournament. The anthem's themes of resilience, courage and national unity resonated strongly with both players and supporters.

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Its powerful delivery, combined with the emotional scenes witnessed during Portugal's matches, helped secure its place among the top three.

2. France

Few national anthems carry the historical weight of La Marseillaise. Born during the French Revolution, it has become one of the most recognised patriotic songs in the world.

Its powerful lyrics and dramatic composition continue to inspire generations of French citizens. At the World Cup, supporters ensured the anthem remained one of the tournament's most stirring and memorable performances.

1. Brazil

According to The New York Times rankings, Brazil possesses the finest national anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The anthem combines a majestic orchestral introduction with lyrics celebrating the country's beauty, strength and determination. Its length allows it to build gradually before reaching a powerful climax.

When performed by Brazilian players and thousands of supporters, the anthem becomes more than a song.

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It transforms into a celebration of national identity and football culture. The energy, emotion and pride on display made Brazil's anthem the standout performance of the tournament.

The Power of the World Cup Anthem

While goals and trophies often dominate headlines, national anthems continue to provide some of the World Cup's most emotional moments.

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