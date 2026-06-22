Mohamed Salah scores as Egypt beat New Zealand for first World Cup win | World Cup 2026 | Al Jazeera

Mohamed Salah scores as Egypt beat New Zealand for first World Cup win | World Cup 2026 | Al Jazeera

Egypt records their first ever world cup win after 3-1 victory over New Zealand

Egypt secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory after coming from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 in a historic Group G clash. The win ended a 92-year wait for the Pharaohs, who had never won a World Cup match despite making previous appearances in 1934, 1990, and 2018.

Egypt recorded their first-ever FIFA World Cup win after defeating New Zealand 3-1 in a historic Group G match.

The Pharaohs came from behind with goals from Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Salah, and Mahmoud Hassan to end a 92-year wait for victory.

Before this win, Egypt had played at the World Cup in 1934, 1990, and 2018 without winning a single match.

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Egypt has finally ended a 92-year wait for a FIFA World Cup victory after coming from behind to beat New Zealand national football team 3-1 in a historic Group G clash in Vancouver.

The Pharaohs had gone winless in all their previous World Cup matches before this breakthrough victory, making Sunday’s result one of the most significant moments in Egyptian football history.

New Zealand struck first in the 15th minute when defender Finn Surman headed home from a corner to put the All Whites ahead. Egypt struggled in the first half and went into the break trailing 1-0.

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But Egypt returned with renewed energy in the second half. Mostafa Mohamed, equalised in the 58th minute with a header from a cross by Mohamed Hany.

Mohamed Salah produced a brilliant finish in the 67th minute after a clever one-two with Zico to put Egypt ahead. Salah later turned provider, assisting Mahmoud Hassan, whose header sealed the 3-1 victory in the 82nd minute.

The win moves Egypt to the top of Group G with four points, ahead of their final group game against Iran national football team, while New Zealand remain bottom with 1 point.

What makes this victory even more remarkable is Egypt’s long and difficult World Cup history. Despite being one of Africa’s football powerhouses and the most successful nation in the Africa Cup of Nations with seven titles, Egypt had never won a match at the World Cup before now.

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Egypt became the first African nation ever to qualify for a World Cup when they featured in the 1934 tournament in Italy. In their debut match, they lost 4-2 to Hungary national football team.

After that, they failed to qualify again until 1990 in Italy, where they drew twice and lost once, exiting without a win.

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Their next appearance came in 2018 in Russia. Hopes were high, but defeats to Uruguay national football team and Russia national football team, followed by a loss to Saudi Arabia national football team, meant the wait for a first World Cup victory continued.