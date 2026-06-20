The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in heartbreaking fashion as Wales scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in an international friendly Image credit: instagram.com/blackstarsofghana

The Black Stars of Ghana were denied victory in heartbreaking fashion as Wales scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in an international friendly Image credit: instagram.com/blackstarsofghana

Ghana climbs 8 places in latest FIFA World rankings after victory over Panama

Ghana has climbed eight places from 73rd to 65th in the latest FIFA world rankings following a 1–0 victory over Panama in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match, marking a strong start to their tournament campaign.

Ghana has moved up eight places from 73rd to 65th in the latest FIFA world rankings after beating Panama 1–0 in their opening World Cup match.

The Black Stars secured the win through a late goal, earning three points in their Group L opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ranking boost reflects Ghana’s improved performance in competitive matches after entering the tournament as one of the lowest-ranked teams.

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Ghana has moved up places in the latest FIFA world rankings after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Panama in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars, who entered the tournament ranked 73rd in the world, are now 65th with 1380.71points following the latest update.

Ghana climbs 8 places in latest FIFA World rankings after victory over Panama

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Ghana secured the victory through a late goal courtesy Caleb Yirenkyi, earning 3 valuable points in Group L and boosting both morale and their global ranking position.

The result marks a positive start for the Black Stars, who came into the tournament as one of the lowest-ranked sides among the qualified nations.

Before the tournament, Ghana had struggled in recent international competitions, which contributed to their low FIFA ranking of 73rd.

However, the win over Panama has changed early perceptions, with the team showing resilience in a tightly contested match that was decided in the final minutes.

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Ghana struggled for large parts of the game but showed discipline and patience before striking in stoppage time.

The match was settled by a late goal from Caleb Yirenkyi, who finished a counter-attack in the 95th minute to give Ghana all 3 points in their Group L opener.

The win also placed Ghana in a strong position in the group standings alongside top-ranked teams such as England and Croatia, with qualification to the knockout stage now within reach if they maintain momentum.

Ghana’s rise to 65th reflects not only the 3 points gained but also the importance of World Cup matches in FIFA’s ranking calculations, which carry significant weight compared to friendly fixtures.

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