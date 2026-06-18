Ghana vs Panama: Black Stars player ratings - Ati-Zigi 7/10, Yirenkyi 9, Ayew average

Caleb Yirenkyi emerged as Ghana's match-winner as the Black Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder scored a dramatic stoppage-time goal to hand Ghana all three points in Toronto.

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Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi played a crucial role in the victory, making several important saves, including a vital stop in the opening minute, before being forced off injured at half-time. Panama dominated large spells of the contest and created the better chances, but Ghana's defence and goalkeeping resilience kept the game level.

Jordan Ayew endured a difficult evening in attack despite his tireless work rate and leadership. The captain missed a golden opportunity in the second half as Ghana struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Just when the match appeared destined for a draw, Yirenkyi rose to the occasion, calmly finishing in the 94th minute to seal a memorable victory for the Black Stars. His decisive contribution earned him the Man of the Match award and gave Ghana the perfect start to their World Cup campaign.

Ghana player ratings vs Panama

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Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 7/10

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

The goalkeeper was Ghana's standout performer in the first half, producing a crucial save inside the opening minute to deny Panama an early lead. He remained alert throughout his time on the pitch and made several important stops as Panama piled on the pressure. His performance helped keep Ghana in the game before he was forced off at half-time through injury.

Caleb Yirenkyi – 9/10

Caleb Yirenkyi

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The match-winner and Ghana's hero on the night. Yirenkyi showed composure and excellent positioning to score the decisive goal deep into stoppage time when it mattered most. Beyond his goal, he worked tirelessly in midfield, helping the Black Stars battle through difficult spells. His dramatic winner secured all three points and earned him the Man of the Match award.

Jordan Ayew – 5.5/10

Jordan Ayew

The captain worked hard and attempted to link up play in attack, but he struggled to make a significant impact in the final third. Ayew's biggest moment came in the second half when he missed a golden opportunity to put Ghana ahead. While his leadership and effort were evident, he lacked the cutting edge required in front of goal.