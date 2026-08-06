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Black Queens of Ghana reach WAFCON quarter-finals after hard-fought draw against Mali

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:07 - 06 August 2026
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Black Queens of Ghana reach WAFCON quarter-finals after hard-fought draw against Mali
Ghana’s Black Queens have reached the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals after a hard-fought draw against Mali. Evelyn Badu scored for Ghana before Mali fought back, but the result was enough to secure qualification.
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Ghana’s Black Queens have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after playing out a thrilling draw against Mali in their final group-stage fixture.

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Knowing that a draw would be enough to secure qualification, Ghana started the game on the front foot, showing attacking intent while Mali adopted a more cautious approach and looked to threaten on the counterattack.

The Black Queens controlled possession and created several opportunities, with Grace Asantewaa coming close early in the match after firing a low effort with her weaker foot, but the Malian goalkeeper reacted quickly to make the save.

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Ghana continued to push forward, breaking through Mali’s defensive lines and forcing their opponents to work hard to clear their danger areas.

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The breakthrough finally arrived just before half-time after sustained pressure from the Black Queens. In the 43rd minute, Ghana launched another attacking move, with Doris Boaduwaa coming closest to scoring after striking the crossbar.

Moments later, Ghana were rewarded for their dominance. Chantelle Press played a crucial role in setting up Comfort Yeboah, whose delivery allowed Evelyn Badu to rise above the Mali defence and head home her first goal of the tournament.

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The Black Queens had another chance to extend their lead before the break, but Boaduwaa was denied by the goalkeeper after finding space inside the box.

Mali returned from the break with renewed energy, increasing the tempo with quick passing and direct attacking moves.

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Their pressure paid off when they won a free kick, which was delivered dangerously into the Ghana box. The ball struck Chantelle Press and deflected past goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan to bring Mali level.

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The equaliser gave Mali confidence as they pushed forward in search of another goal, but Ghana responded with resilience and defensive discipline.

In the 70th minute, Ghana thought they had regained the lead after a powerful run from Doris Boaduwaa created space for Evelyn Badu to finish, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Despite Mali throwing more players forward in the closing stages, the Black Queens remained composed and managed the pressure effectively.

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Substitute Comfort Yeboah came close to securing victory for Ghana with a brilliant turn inside the box, but the Malian goalkeeper produced an excellent save to deny her.

The result was enough to send Ghana through to the WAFCON quarter-finals, keeping the Black Queens’ hopes of continental glory alive.

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