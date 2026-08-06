Vinicius Jr extends Real Madrid stay until June 2032

Real Madrid have confirmed Vinicius Jr has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2032. The Brazilian forward has won 14 trophies and scored 128 goals since joining the club in 2018.

Real Madrid have officially confirmed that Vinicius Jr. has signed a new contract, extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 30, 2032.

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The Brazilian forward, who joined Los Blancos from Flamengo in July 2018 at the age of 18, has established himself as one of the club's most influential players over the past eight seasons.

Since arriving in Madrid, Vinicius has made 375 appearances, scoring 128 goals while helping the club win 14 major trophies. His honours include two UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid highlighted Vinicius' decisive contributions during the club's recent successes, particularly his goals in the Champions League finals that secured La Decimocuarta in Paris in 2022 and La Decimoquinta in London in 2024.

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The 26-year-old has also received numerous individual accolades during his time at the club. He won The Best FIFA Men's Player Award in 2024, claimed the Golden Ball at the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, was named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season for 2023/24, and previously won the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup as well as the Champions League Young Player of the Season award in 2021/22.

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Vinicius has also earned selection in the FIFA World XI (2024), the FIFA FIFPro World11 in 2023 and 2024, and the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season on three occasions.