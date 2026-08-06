CAF backs FIFA forward enterprise review, reaffirms support for Gianni Infantino

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee has unanimously endorsed the joint update issued by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafström regarding the withdrawn FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.

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CAF said the decision reflects its commitment to strengthening governance, transparency and accountability while continuing its mission of developing football across the African continent.

The African football governing body acknowledged FIFA's admission that mistakes were made during the process of introducing the FFE proposal, which was later withdrawn following concerns over consultation and communication with FIFA Council members and Member Associations.

FIFA had stated that the proposal was not intended to exclude its stakeholders and confirmed that a review would be conducted, with a report expected to be presented at the next FIFA Council meeting.

CAF reaffirms commitment to transparency and good governance

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CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe welcomed FIFA's update, stressing that strong governance and transparency remain essential for the growth of African football.

“CAF welcomes and endorses the joint update by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafström,” Dr Motsepe said.

He added that CAF would continue working with FIFA, Member Associations, other football confederations and stakeholders to uphold global best practices in governance, auditing and accountability.

Dr Motsepe emphasised that transparency and due process are non-negotiable principles that CAF expects from governments, businesses, institutions and football organisations.

CAF backs Infantino and FIFA leadership

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The CAF Executive Committee also renewed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and expressed appreciation for his contribution to the development of African football.

CAF further praised Infantino, Grafström and the FIFA administration for their role in delivering a successful FIFA World Cup 2026.

The organisation said it remains focused on strengthening football development programmes across Africa, including improving opportunities for players, coaches and national teams from its 54 Member Associations.

Focus on African football growth and upcoming competitions

CAF said it will continue investing in the development of both men's and women's football, as well as amateur and professional leagues across the continent.

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The body also highlighted progress in discussions with sponsors, partners and investors aimed at making CAF financially sustainable and independent while supporting the construction and upgrading of football infrastructure.

Preparations are ongoing for upcoming CAF competitions, including the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2027, as well as other continental tournaments.