Curacao makes history as goalkeeper Eloy Room earns World Cup debutants' first-ever point

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room makes one of this many saves against Curaçao during the first half of a FIFA World Cup group-stage soccer match at Kansas City (Arrowhead) Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room makes one of this many saves against Curaçao during the first half of a FIFA World Cup group-stage soccer match at Kansas City (Arrowhead) Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Goalkeeper Eloy Room delivered a sensational performance as Curaçao secured a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup point with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against the Ecuador national football team at Kansas City Stadium.

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The veteran shot-stopper produced an outstanding 15 saves to frustrate Ecuador throughout the contest, helping the World Cup debutants earn a memorable result.

The draw also ensured that the German national football team finished top of Group E following their earlier victory over the Ivorian national football team.

Ecuador nearly made the perfect start in the third minute when Moisés Caicedo released Enner Valencia with a superb pass from deep. After beating his marker, Valencia looked destined to score, but Room produced a brilliant save to tip the effort behind.

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Room continued to stand firm as Ecuador piled on the pressure. He comfortably dealt with John Yeboah's low drive before denying Valencia again from close range after the striker latched onto a dangerous delivery from Piero Hincapié.

Yeboah tested the Curacao goalkeeper once more with a powerful effort shortly before half-time, but Room remained unbeatable. Ecuador's dominance continued after the break, with Caicedo forcing another save from distance as Curacao struggled to gain possession.

Despite spending long periods on the defensive, Curacao nearly stunned their opponents on the counterattack. Ecuador goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez was called into action, producing two important saves to deny Leandro Bacuna and Livano Comenencia in quick succession.

Room's heroics continued after the hour mark when he reacted sharply to push Valencia's header around the post. From the resulting corner, Curacao defender Sherel Floranus made a crucial block before Room denied Willian Pacho from close range.

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Both teams pushed for a late winner. Galíndez produced a superb reflex save to stop Juninho Bacuna, but Room once again stole the spotlight with a flying save to keep out Pedro Vite's powerful strike.

READ MORE: Ghana climbs 8 places in latest FIFA World rankings after victory over Panama

Even when Room was finally beaten, luck remained on Curacao's side. In the 90th minute, Ángelo Preciado saw his cross strike the crossbar, allowing Curacao to survive and seal a famous draw that sparked jubilant celebrations among their travelling supporters.