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Ronaldinho returns to football, signs for Italian club Ravenna at age 46

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:41 - 20 June 2026
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Ronaldinho beendet Fußball-Karriere Ronaldinho beendet seine Fußball-Karriere. © dpa
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Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has signed with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at the age of 46, in a move that has generated excitement among football fans across the globe.

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The former Barcelona and AC Milan star is expected to be officially unveiled at a special event in Miami on June 23, according to reports from Italian media.

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The announcement has sparked speculation about a possible return to competitive football for the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner. However, club officials have suggested that his role is likely to be focused on promotional and marketing activities rather than playing matches.

Speaking after the agreement was announced, Ronaldinho expressed his delight at beginning a new chapter with the Italian club.

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“New colours, same smile,” the Brazilian icon said.

“I can't wait to dance on the ball again and write a new story together with Ignazio and the entire Cipriani family. Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna.”

Ravenna owner Ignazio Cipriani described the signing as a landmark moment for the club, revealing that Ronaldinho had been one of his football heroes.

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“Acquiring Ronaldinho is something truly extraordinary for Ravenna. He was my idol growing up, and his impact on football extends far beyond what he achieved on the pitch,” Cipriani said.

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Despite the excitement surrounding the deal, Ravenna vice-president Ariedo Braida has dismissed suggestions that Ronaldinho will feature in Serie C matches during the 2026/27 season.

“Ronaldinho will take part in marketing events with us, but he will not play for Ravenna in Serie C next season,” Braida said.

“Dinho was a phenomenon and one of the most gifted players I have ever worked with. We have maintained a wonderful relationship since our time together at Milan, but he will not be returning to competitive football with Ravenna.”

Ronaldinho last played a competitive match in 2015 during his spell with Brazilian side Fluminense, bringing the curtain down on a glittering professional career.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented footballers of his generation, Ronaldinho enjoyed successful spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan.

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During his two-and-a-half-year stay in Italy, he scored 26 goals in 95 appearances for Milan and helped the club compete at the highest level.

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His remarkable career was highlighted by winning the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Barcelona.

Although fans may have hoped to see the legendary playmaker return to the pitch, all indications suggest his involvement with Ravenna will be off the field, helping raise the club's profile and global appeal.

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