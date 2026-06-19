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PL 2026-27: Arsenal open against Coventry; Liverpool face Newcastle – See matchday 1 fixtures

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:20 - 19 June 2026
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Liverpool vs Newcastle in the Premier League | Getty Images
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Arsenal will begin their Premier League title defence against newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium in the opening weekend of the 2026-27 season, while Liverpool face a challenging away trip to Newcastle United in one of the standout fixtures.

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  • Arsenal begin their Premier League title defence against Coventry City on matchday one.

  • Liverpool face a tough opening away fixture against Newcastle United.

  • The 2026-27 season opens with several high-profile clashes across the league.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended a 22-year league title drought last season, fending off Manchester City’s challenge to secure the Premier League crown on the final day at Selhurst Park. The Gunners will kick off the new campaign on Friday, August 21.

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Following their opening fixture, Arsenal face Aston Villa in matchweek two before hosting Chelsea in a key early London derby. The champions also avoid Manchester City until late November, while their first north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur comes in early December away from home, with the return fixture scheduled for May 1.

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Coventry City, managed by Frank Lampard, return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001 but face a difficult opening test against the reigning champions.

Elsewhere, Liverpool begin a new era under Andoni Iraola with a trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United. The Reds also face Manchester United in mid-November, while the first Merseyside derby takes place at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium later in November. The return fixture at Anfield is set for January 30.

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Chelsea, now led by Xabi Alonso, open their campaign with a West London derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Manchester City begin their season at the Etihad Stadium against Bournemouth following the departure of Pep Guardiola.

Promoted sides Hull City and Ipswich Town also face tough starts, with Hull hosting Manchester United and Ipswich welcoming Sunderland on their return to the top flight.

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The first Manchester derby of the season is scheduled for September 12 at the Etihad Stadium, with the return fixture at Old Trafford set for March.

Tottenham Hotspur begin their season away to Brentford, while Roberto De Zerbi’s side face a demanding run-in, including matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Coventry, Manchester United and Aston Villa in their final five fixtures.

READ MORE: Caleb Yirenkyi makes World Cup history by breaking Asamoah Gyan’s record for Ghana

Match Week 1 Schedules

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures
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