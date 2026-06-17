Messi hat-trick equals Klose's World Cup record as Argentina crush Algeria 3-0

Argentina began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in dominant fashion as Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to lead the defending champions to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Algeria in Group J at Arrowhead Stadium.

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Making his 200th appearance for Argentina, Messi once again proved decisive on the biggest stage, taking his World Cup goal tally to 16 and equalling the all-time tournament scoring record held by German legend Miroslav Klose.

The match got off to a lively start, with both sides having goals ruled out for offside in the opening minutes.

Argentina eventually broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Messi collected a pass from Rodrigo De Paul and curled a brilliant left-footed effort into the top corner.

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The South Americans controlled possession for most of the game, with De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister dictating play in midfield.

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Algeria showed glimpses of attacking intent but struggled to create clear-cut chances against a well-organised Argentine side.

Messi doubled Argentina's advantage shortly after the hour mark, reacting quickest after Luca Zidane spilt Mac Allister's long-range effort.

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The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then completed his hat-trick late in the game with a composed finish from the edge of the area.