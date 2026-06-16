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Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer as Les Bleus beat Senegal in World Cup opener

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:17 - 16 June 2026
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Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images
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Kylian Mbappé etched his name into French football history by becoming France's all-time leading goalscorer after scoring twice in a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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France, widely regarded as one of the tournament favourites, dominated possession early on but struggled to break down a resilient Senegal side.

Despite Les Bleus controlling much of the first half, Senegal created the better chances, with Nicolas Jackson striking the post before Ismaïla Sarr missed a golden opportunity from close range just before halftime.

Didier Deschamps' side emerged with renewed intensity after the break and began to assert their superiority. After several saves from Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, Mbappé finally broke the deadlock, finishing expertly from a Michael Olise pass to draw level with Olivier Giroud as France's all-time top scorer.

France doubled their advantage in the closing stages when substitute Bradley Barcola calmly chipped Mendy after being played through by Adrien Rabiot.

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Senegal briefly threatened a comeback through Ibrahim Mbaye, whose powerful strike beat Mike Maignan, but Mbappé had the final say.

The French captain struck from long range to seal the 3-1 win, netting his 14th FIFA World Cup goal and surpassing Giroud to become France's outright leading scorer. The victory extends France's impressive form, with Les Bleus now winning 10 of their last 12 international matches as they begin their quest for World Cup glory in style.

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