Top 10 unhappiest countries in the world (2026 Ranking)

Top 10 unhappiest countries in the world – 2026 rankings | Photo via Getty Images

Top 10 unhappiest countries in the world – 2026 rankings | Photo via Getty Images

Afghanistan is the world's unhappiest country again, scoring 1.4/10 amid ongoing war and restrictions.

African nations dominate the bottom 10, led by Sierra Leone, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

Yemen and Lebanon round out the list, driven by conflict and economic collapse.

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Not every country tells a story of progress and prosperity. While headlines often celebrate the world's happiest nations, the 2026 World Happiness Report also shines a light on the other end of the spectrum countries where daily life is shaped by conflict, and instability rather than comfort and opportunity.

Published by the University of Oxford's Wellbeing Research Centre in partnership with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the report surveyed citizens across 147 countries, asking them to rate their own lives on a scale of 0 to 10.

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The results, based on a three-year Gallup World Poll average from 2023 to 2025, reveal just how far some nations still are from delivering basic wellbeing to their people.

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From war-torn Afghanistan to economically battered Lebanon, here are the 10 unhappiest countries in the world in 2026 and the deeper reasons behind their rock-bottom rankings.

As reported by the World Happiness Report (WHR) 2026, check below for the list of the top 10 unhappiest nations in the world.

1. Afghanistan — Score: 1.4

An Afghanistan woman (Illustration)

Afghanistan remains the world's unhappiest country for yet another year, scoring just 1.4 out of 10, a dramatic collapse from 3.8 in 2016. Decades of war, Taliban restrictions on women's education and employment, and a near-total breakdown of trust in institutions have left the population facing extreme hardship. Healthcare and basic services remain scarce, compounding the sense of hopelessness reflected in the data.

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2. Sierra Leone — Score: 3.3

Improvements to trade facilitation can create business opportunities and help reduce poverty in countries like Sierra Leone. Michael Duff/WBG

Sierra Leone ranks second-lowest, weighed down by persistent poverty, weak social support systems, and limited access to healthcare and education. Despite gradual post-war recovery efforts, structural economic challenges continue to hold back meaningful improvements in citizens' life evaluations.

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3. Malawi — Score: 3.3

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A first test flight showed the feasibility of the project, the drone traveled in twenty minutes the ten kilometers between a rural clinic and the Kamuzu Central Hospital in Malawi

Malawi ties closely with Sierra Leone, driven by low GDP per capita and ongoing struggles with food security and infrastructure. Frequent economic shocks and climate-related agricultural disruptions have made stability difficult to achieve for much of the population.

4. Zimbabwe — Score: 3.3

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's continued economic instability, high inflation, and unemployment remain central to its poor happiness ranking. Years of currency volatility and limited public trust in governance have taken a heavy toll on quality of life.

5. Botswana — Score: 3.5

Botswana is a small beautiful country [Forbes]

Despite being one of Africa's more stable economies on paper, Botswana scores lower than expected, a reminder that GDP alone doesn't guarantee wellbeing. Analysts point to inequality and limited social support networks as key factors dragging down life satisfaction.

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6. Yemen — Score: 3.5

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Yemen–Saudi Arabia Border

Yemen's ranking reflects the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by years of civil war. Widespread displacement, food insecurity, and the collapse of public infrastructure have made daily survival, let alone life satisfaction, an uphill battle for millions.

7. Lebanon — Score: 3.7

Ghosn's arrest has sparked some anger in Lebanon

Lebanon continues to suffer the effects of economic collapse, political paralysis, and the lingering aftermath of the 2020 Beirut port explosion. Currency devaluation and eroding public trust in government have kept the country near the bottom of the rankings for several years running.

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8. DR Congo — Score: 3.8

The Republic of Congo currently hosts 60,000 people who have fled violence from neighbouring DR Congo, the Central African Republic and Rwanda.

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces ongoing conflict in its eastern regions, displacement, and weak institutional capacity, all of which weigh heavily on citizens' self-reported life satisfaction despite the country's vast natural resource wealth.

9. Egypt — Score: 3.9

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Egypt remains Africa's most powerful military

Egypt's ranking reflects economic pressures, including high inflation and currency challenges, alongside broader regional instability. Despite a large population and growing economy, everyday cost-of-living struggles remain a major driver of dissatisfaction.

10. Tanzania — Score: 3.9

Burundian refugee children pose for a photograph at the Lake Tanganyika stadium in Kigoma western Tanzania, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya