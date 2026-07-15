Argentina beat England to set up FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain

Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 and book a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where the defending champions will face Spain.

Defending champions Argentina produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat England 2-1 and book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where they will face Spain.

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The victory extends Argentina's remarkable record in World Cup semi-finals, with La Albiceleste maintaining a perfect six-from-six record at this stage of the tournament while keeping alive their hopes of retaining the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

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The much-anticipated semi-final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta began at a frantic pace, with both teams locked in a physical battle from the opening whistle.

Seven fouls were committed within the first 10 minutes as neither side managed to establish control.

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England created the better opportunities before the break. Defender John Stones came close when he headed narrowly wide from a Jude Bellingham free-kick, while Argentina's best chance fell to Enzo Fernandez, whose powerful strike sailed just over the crossbar.

With only a handful of clear-cut chances, the teams went into halftime level at 0-0.

England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon.

Midfielder Declan Rice released Morgan Rogers down the right flank before the winger delivered a pinpoint cross to the back post, where Gordon arrived unmarked to calmly finish past Emiliano Martinez.

The goal appeared to put Thomas Tuchel's side on course for a historic World Cup final.

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Falling behind sparked Argentina into life.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a series of outstanding saves to deny Nicolas Gonzalez and Enzo Fernandez, while Alexis Mac Allister rattled the woodwork as Argentina piled on the pressure.

The breakthrough finally arrived when Enzo Fernandez unleashed a superb long-range strike into the far corner to level the score.

Argentina continued to dominate the closing stages, and their persistence paid off moments from full-time.

Captain Lionel Messi delivered a perfectly weighted cross into the box, where Lautaro Martinez rose highest to head home the winning goal and complete a dramatic comeback.

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The victory sends Argentina into another FIFA World Cup final, where they will meet Spain in a blockbuster showdown for football's biggest prize.

The reigning world champions remain on course to successfully defend their title, while head coach Lionel Scaloni could become only the second manager in FIFA World Cup history to win multiple World Cup titles.