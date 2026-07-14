Jude Bellingham 10 of England reacts to a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Photo by Chris Arjoon Icon Sportswire)

Jude Bellingham 10 of England reacts to a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Photo by Chris Arjoon Icon Sportswire)

Why the Three Lions of England may not win 2026 World Cup

England cannot win the 2026 FIFA World Cup unless history is rewritten. Discover the 96-year-old World Cup record standing in Thomas Tuchel's way.

England may dream of coming home with the ultimate prize of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but unless football's gods intervene, the story could end in heartbreak once again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under German coach Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have marched into the semi-finals in the United States. They stand just two wins away from football immortality. Yet, as they prepare to face Argentina in Atlanta, a quiet but ironclad historical curse looms over their campaign.

England have lifted the FIFA World Cup exactly once. It happened on home soil on July 30, 1966. Nearly sixty years later, the wait for a repeat continues.

MUST READ: Spain beat France to reach World Cup 2026 final

Managed by Alf Ramsey, England won their first and only men's World Cup title in a final that ended 2-2 after regular time. An extra-time period settled by Geoff Hurst, who scored twice to complete a 4-2 win, sealed the victory. Hurst's hat-trick remains the benchmark of English footballing lore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That tournament is also remembered for one of sport's strangest sagas. The original Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen while on public display at Westminster Central Hall in London, just four months before kickoff. Following a nationwide police hunt, the trophy was found a week later, wrapped in newspaper and hidden beneath a hedge in South London, by a dog named Pickles.

Nearly six decades on, England's search for a second World Cup has become one of football's most compelling storylines.

Many fans still point to 1996 as the moment their modern football culture was reborn. While Euro '96 only brought a home semi-final penalty shootout loss to Germany, it gave birth to "Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)"—the anthem that has followed every major campaign since.

England's World Cup history

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confederation: UEFA

Best World Cup: Champions (1966)

Last World Cup: Qatar 2022 (quarter-finals)

First World Cup: Brazil 1950

World Cup appearances: 17 (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Current run of successive qualifications: Eight (since 1998)

World Cup hosts: 1966 (Champions)

From the Golden Generation to Today's Stars

England has never lacked talent, but translating individual quality into international silverware has proven elusive.

Today's squad is led by captain Harry Kane, England's all-time leading scorer, alongside Bukayo Saka, Reece James, Jordan Pickford, and Jude Bellingham. Bellingham, in particular, has carried England through the England World Cup 2026 campaign. Alongside Kane, he has personally accounted for 12 of England's 13 tournament goals, including a vital double against Mexico and a match-winner against Norway.

That stellar form has not come without friction. Tuchel described the quarter-final victory over Norway as "lucky" and questioned the team's overall quality. Bellingham publicly pushed back, pointing out the difficulty of neutralising players like Erling Haaland in the gruelling Miami heat. It is a tactical and personal clash of wills that adds immense drama ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

History has a habit of repeating itself in football. While fans believe records are made to be broken, one specific statistic has held firm since the very first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.

READ MORE: Senegal FA president says World Cup team doctor was a gynecologist

The Foreign Coach Curse: In the 96-year history of the men's FIFA World Cup, no country has ever won the tournament under the guidance of a foreign manager.

Every single winning nation—from Uruguay's opening triumph to modern successes by France, Germany, Brazil, Spain, and Argentina—has been led by a coach of its own nationality.

England may play their hearts out, Bellingham may produce more magic, and Kane may find the net again in Atlanta. But if history is any guide, a foreign-led England side, however talented, will find lifting the trophy itself a step too far.