US shares details of Abu Trica's extradition in alleged $8 million romance fraud targeting over 80 elderly victims

US shares details of Abu Trica's extradition in alleged $8 million romance fraud targeting over 80 elderly victims

US shares details of Abu Trica's extradition in alleged $8 million romance fraud targeting over 80 elderly victims

The United States has released fresh details surrounding the arrest and extradition of Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, accusing him of leading an international romance fraud network that allegedly defrauded more than 80 elderly Americans of over US$8 million.

US authorities say Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, has been extradited to face charges over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme.

Prosecutors allege the network targeted more than 80 elderly Americans using fake online identities and AI-generated videos.

If convicted, Abu Trica faces up to 20 years in prison on charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, 14th July, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kumi, 31, was arrested in Ghana on 11 December 2025 and extradited to the United States on 9 July 2026 to face federal charges.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, allegedly worked with co-defendant Daniel Yussif, also known as Denteni or Slab, to orchestrate romance scams targeting elderly victims across the United States between April 2023 and November 2025.

U.S. v. Kumi et al, case# 1:25CR590

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Court documents allege that the suspects used online dating platforms and social media to identify widows and divorcees before creating fake online identities to gain their trust.

"Kumi employed advanced techniques including AI-driven video platforms to engage with the victims under fictitious female personas," the statement said.

Prosecutors further alleged that other members of the network, including associates in Ghana, communicated directly with victims through encrypted messaging applications and telephone calls to maintain the false identities.

Victims were allegedly persuaded to send money after being told fabricated stories involving gold and diamond inheritances. The funds were wired into accounts controlled by members of the conspiracy before being laundered through money mules, fake businesses and bank accounts in Ghana and the United States.

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Also Read: Abu Trica officially extradited to the US after failed legal efforts to halt transfer

U.S. v. Kumi et al, case# 1:25CR590

The U.S. authorities said Kumi used proceeds from the alleged fraud to acquire luxury assets, including a mansion in Ghana, a Lamborghini, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, all of which have been seized by international law enforcement partners.

Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors said he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted, while his alleged proceeds from the crimes are also subject to forfeiture.

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The U.S. Attorney's Office stressed that the indictment is only an allegation and does not constitute proof of guilt.

Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Each defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," the statement said.

The investigation was led by the FBI's Cleveland Division and supported by several Ghanaian agencies, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the National Intelligence Bureau and the Office of the Attorney General.