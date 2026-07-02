Accra High Court throws out Abu Trica’s application to stop his extradition to the U.S.

The Accra High Court has dismissed an application filed by Ghanaian socialite and businessman Fredrick Kum, popularly known as Abu Trica, effectively removing the final legal hurdle blocking his extradition to the United States.

The Accra High Court has dismissed Abu Trica’s bid to block his extradition, upholding a lower court ruling that authorised his transfer to the United States.

He is wanted by US authorities over alleged wire fraud and money laundering linked to a romance scam that reportedly defrauded victims of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica had previously been granted bail of GHS 30 million, but the latest ruling clears the legal path for his extradition to proceed.

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His legal team had, on 19 May 2026, filed a certiorari application seeking to overturn a decision by the Gbese District Court, which had earlier authorised his extradition to face criminal proceedings in the US.

According to Adomonline, In its ruling delivered on 2 July 2026, the High Court upheld the lower court’s decision, thereby paving the way for Ghanaian authorities to proceed with his surrender to American law enforcement.

Abu Trica has been at the centre of a prolonged legal battle following an official extradition request from the United States government.

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He is wanted in connection with allegations of financial crimes, including wire fraud and money laundering, linked to an alleged romance scam operation said to have defrauded elderly victims of more than $8 million.

Prior to the ruling, Abu Trica had spent several months in custody before being granted bail by the Accra High Court on 21 April 2026 in the sum of GHS 30 million, with two sureties to be justified. He was subsequently released on 15 May 2026 after meeting the bail conditions.