'This is insane and makes no sense' — Sarkodie condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has spoken out against the renewed wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa following reports that a Ghanaian national was shot dead amid escalating attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Sarkodie has condemned the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing the violence as "insane" after reports that a Ghanaian national was shot dead.

The rapper urged South Africans to speak out more strongly against the attacks, saying the situation is "getting out of hand" and calling for greater solidarity across the continent.

The reported killing has renewed concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in South Africa, with many Ghanaians calling for stronger protection and an end to xenophobic violence.

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The award-winning musician took to social media to express his disappointment over the situation, describing South Africa as one of his favourite countries while calling for stronger public condemnation of the attacks.

Sarkodie wrote;

Disappointed in one of my favourite places in the world, SA. I know not everyone out there is involved in this, but this is insane and makes no sense!

He also appealed to South Africans to take a more vocal stance against xenophobic violence, warning that the situation was becoming increasingly alarming.

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Anti-immigrant protesters march on the day of an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for all undocumented migrants to leave, in Durban, South Africa, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

He added;

I wish my South African brothers and sisters would speak up against this more strongly because it’s getting out of hand. God help our African brothers and sisters out there

Sarkodie's comments come amid renewed concern over attacks on foreign nationals in parts of South Africa. In recent days, videos circulating on social media have shown groups allegedly targeting migrants, while reports indicate that businesses owned by foreign nationals have also come under attack.

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The latest reports, including the alleged killing of a Ghanaian national, have sparked outrage among Ghanaians both at home and abroad, with many calling on South African authorities to protect all residents regardless of their nationality.

The Government of Ghana has previously stated that it is closely monitoring the safety of Ghanaian citizens living in South Africa and has, in the past, engaged South African authorities whenever incidents of xenophobic violence have occurred. Ghana's diplomatic mission in Pretoria has also historically urged Ghanaians residing in the country to remain vigilant and to cooperate with local law enforcement during periods of heightened tension.

Sarkodie

South Africa has experienced several waves of xenophobic violence over the past two decades, with attacks often directed at African migrants from countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Somalia and Mozambique. Previous outbreaks have resulted in deaths, injuries and the destruction of businesses, prompting condemnation from governments across the continent and renewed calls for African unity.

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Sarkodie's latest remarks have resonated with many social media users, who have echoed his appeal for peace and urged African leaders and citizens alike to reject xenophobia and protect the lives and livelihoods of fellow Africans.