Dada Joe Remix pleads guilty in $4.4m US romance fraud case, agrees to repay victims

Ghanaian socialite Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, has pleaded guilty in the United States to his involvement in a multimillion-dollar online romance and inheritance fraud scheme that prosecutors say defrauded victims of approximately $4.4 million.

Dada Joe Remix has pleaded guilty in a US court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a romance and inheritance scam that defrauded victims of about $4.4 million.

Prosecutors say the scheme operated between 2013 and 2023, targeting elderly victims through fake online relationships and false inheritance claims.

He is currently in custody and is expected to be sentenced on 8 September 2026, after agreeing to pay full restitution to victims.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona confirmed that Boateng admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud under a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, he has accepted responsibility for repaying nearly $4.4 million to compensate victims for the financial losses linked to the fraudulent operation.

According to court records, Boateng was arrested in Ghana on 27 May 2025 following an extradition request from US authorities. He was extradited to the United States the following month and has remained in custody ever since.

Dada Joe Remix

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Prosecutors allege that Boateng and several co-conspirators orchestrated the scam between 2013 and March 2023, primarily targeting elderly victims in Arizona and other parts of the United States.

Investigators said the group used fake identities on online dating platforms and other digital communication channels to establish romantic relationships with unsuspecting victims before manipulating them into sending money.

The fraudsters also allegedly deceived victims by claiming they had inherited valuable items, including gold and jewellery, but required funds to cover taxes, shipping costs and other administrative fees before the supposed inheritance could be released. Believing the claims, many victims transferred large sums of money in anticipation of receiving the non-existent assets.

Boateng is scheduled to appear before US District Judge Angela M. Martinez for sentencing on 8 September 2026.

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US prosecutors credited the successful investigation and extradition to cooperation between American and Ghanaian authorities. They acknowledged the contributions of the FBI Legal Attaché in Accra, Ghana's Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service's INTERPOL Unit and the US Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs.