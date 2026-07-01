Bishop Obinim denies cheating since 2017, says he has only four children

Bishop Obinim denies cheating since 2017, says he has only four childrenFounder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has dismissed allegations surrounding his personal life, insisting that he has remained faithful to his wife since 2017 and has no children outside his marriage.

Bishop Daniel Obinim says he has not engaged in any extramarital affairs since 2017, challenging anyone to prove otherwise amid ongoing rumours about his marriage.

The preacher denied reports that he has children outside his marriage, insisting he has only four children with his wife, Florence Obinim.

Obinim revealed that he has deleted all videos about his marital dispute with Florence Obinim after what he described as divine instruction, vowing not to discuss his marriage publicly again.

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Addressing his congregation on 30 June 2026, the controversial preacher responded to ongoing public speculation following his recent marital dispute with gospel musician Florence Obinim.

Bishop Obinim acknowledged that he had previously admitted to having multiple romantic relationships during the early years of his marriage. However, he maintained that he ended that lifestyle nearly a decade ago and has not engaged in any extramarital affairs since then.

He declared;

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I have said that even if I had affairs and multiple girlfriends, all of that ended in 2017. There is no woman in Ghana, or anywhere else in the world, who can come forward and say that from 2017 to now, 2026, I have had a sexual encounter with her

The preacher also rejected long-standing rumours that he has fathered children outside his marriage, describing the claims as entirely false.

According to him, he has only four children, two sons and two daughters, whom he identified as Dr Grace, Gifted Obinim, Promise Obinim and Angel Obinim.

Florence Obinim defends husband Bishop Obinim

He said;

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I have only four children. I don't have a child anywhere else. So if you hear someone saying that Obinim has a child somewhere, let the person keep talking. When they get tired, they will stop

Bishop Obinim further disclosed that he has decided to draw a line under the recent public disagreement with his wife after what he described as divine guidance.

He revealed that although he had previously released several videos criticising Florence Obinim during their highly publicised marital dispute, he has now removed all of them after receiving what he believes was instruction from the Holy Spirit.

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