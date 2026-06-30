Advertisement

Lilwin promises Benjamin Asare a brand-new car if Black Stars reach World Cup semi-finals

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:58 - 30 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Actor and musician Lilwin has pledged to reward Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare with a brand-new car if his impressive performances help Ghana secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghanaian actor, musician and entrepreneur Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has pledged to reward Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare with a brand-new car if Ghana progresses to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement

  • Lilwin has promised to gift Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare a brand-new car if Ghana qualifies for the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  • The actor and musician made the pledge on Facebook as a show of support and motivation ahead of Ghana's crucial knockout-stage match.

  • Asare has emerged as one of Ghana's standout performers at the World Cup, earning widespread praise for his crucial saves, including a clean sheet against England.

Advertisement

The award-winning entertainer made the announcement on his verified Facebook page as a gesture of encouragement ahead of the Black Stars' crucial knockout fixture.

Lilwin wrote;

I will gift Benjamin Asare a brand-new car if he helps Ghana Black Stars reach the World Cup semi-finals

READ MORE: We are really very sorry - Interior Minister apologises after deadly Accra floods kill nine and destroy property

Advertisement

His promise comes as Asare continues to earn widespread admiration for his outstanding performances between the posts during the tournament.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has been one of Ghana's standout players, delivering a series of crucial saves that have helped keep the Black Stars' World Cup hopes alive. His commanding display and clean sheet against England in the group stage attracted widespread praise from supporters and football analysts, with many describing it as one of the defining performances of Ghana's campaign.

Asare's impressive form has seen him emerge as one of the breakout stars of the tournament, with many fans crediting his heroics as a major factor behind the Black Stars' progression to the knockout stages.

READ MORE: 10 private universities owned by churches/clergy in Ghana

Lilwin's pledge adds to the growing wave of support from Ghanaians rallying behind the national team as they pursue a place in the last four of the competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
President-elect Donald Trump wants to implement high tariffs on imported goods.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Entertainment
30.06.2026
President Trump loses Supreme Court fight to end birthright citizenship in the US
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz | Photo via Getty Images
Sports
30.06.2026
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz sends heartfelt message to victims of deadly Accra floods
Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus
News
30.06.2026
‘Fix your attitude’ — A Plus tells Ghanaians after deadly Accra floods
Ghana records heaviest monthly rainfall ever as June 2026 sets new record
News
30.06.2026
Ghana records heaviest monthly rainfall ever as June 2026 sets new record
AFCON TROPHY
Sports
30.06.2026
CAF rejects proposal to expand AFCON from 24 to 28 teams after executive vote
Lilwin promises Benjamin Asare a brand-new car if Black Stars reach World Cup semi-finals
Entertainment
30.06.2026
Lilwin promises Benjamin Asare a brand-new car if Black Stars reach World Cup semi-finals