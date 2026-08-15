Does your baby need water before 6 months?

Does your baby need water before 6 months?

Does your baby need water before 6 months? Here’s what health experts say

Health experts and WHO advise against giving water to babies under 6 months. Learn why exclusive breastfeeding provides all the hydration your baby needs.

Babies under six months who are exclusively breastfed do not need extra water, even on hot days.

Giving water too early may reduce breast milk intake and increase the risk of infections, poor growth and water intoxication.

If a baby appears thirsty, mothers can offer an extra breastfeed instead of water

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It is common to hear that babies need water in addition to breast milk, especially when the weather is hot. But health guidance says this is not necessary for babies under six months who are exclusively breastfed.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast milk provides babies with the water they need during their first six months of life, including on hot days.

So, if a baby appears thirsty, the recommended response is not to introduce water, but to offer an extra breastfeed.

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For babies below six months, exclusive breastfeeding means giving the baby breast milk without introducing other foods or drinks, including water.

Even in hot weather, breast milk is sufficient to meet the baby's hydration needs. If a baby appears to want more fluids, the mother can simply breastfeed more frequently.

Why introducing water too early can be a problem

Giving water to a baby before six months may have consequences.

Not exclusively breastfeeding during this period can increase the risk of infections, nutritional deficiencies and poor growth.

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Introducing water may also cause a baby to drink less breast milk, which can reduce the amount of nutrition the baby receives.

There is also a risk of water intoxication, which can occur when a baby consumes too much water.

Correcting breastfeeding myths matters

The belief that babies need water during hot weather is one of the misconceptions that can influence breastfeeding practices.

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Sharing accurate information can help mothers make informed decisions about feeding their babies and avoid practices that may affect their health and growth.

Families and communities also have a role to play by supporting breastfeeding mothers and helping to correct common myths.