Ghanaian man evacuated from South Africa dies upon arrival at Accra international Airport

A Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa has died shortly after arriving at Accra International Airport as part of the government’s ongoing evacuation exercise.

A Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa died shortly after arriving at Accra International Airport on Friday, August 14, 2026.

The deceased was among 50 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa aboard an Air Tanzania flight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the body has been deposited at the Police Hospital for an autopsy, with further updates expected after the family is formally informed.

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A Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa has died shortly after arriving at the Accra International Airport in Accra as part of the government’s ongoing evacuation exercise.

In a statement issued on August 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the deceased was among 50 Ghanaians who arrived in Ghana at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026, aboard an Air Tanzania flight from South Africa.

“The deceased was one of 50 Ghanaians who arrived at 5:50 pm on Friday, 14th August 2026 aboard the Air Tanzania flight from South Africa, as part of the Government's evacuation exercise,” it said.

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According to the Ministry, the passenger’s health began to deteriorate about 30 minutes before the aircraft landed in Accra and a medical emergency team was made available at the airport to attend to the passenger immediately after arrival, but all efforts to save the person failed.

The passenger was pronounced dead by doctors at 6:55 p.m. at the Emergency Medical Reception at the airport.

Reports by other passengers indicate that the deceased's health condition began to deteriorate about 30 minutes to touch down in Accra. A medical emergency team that was on standby at the airport to receive him attended to him upon arrival but regrettably the deceased passed away and was confirmed dead by doctors at 6:55pm after all attempts failed,” the ministry informed.

The Ministry said it is currently informing the deceased person’s family and has arranged for the body to be deposited at the Police Hospital for an autopsy.

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It added that further information will be provided after the family has been formally engaged. The deceased was among Ghanaians being brought home from South Africa following renewed violence and growing concerns over the safety of foreign nationals.

Ghana began evacuating citizens from South Africa in May after reports of xenophobic attacks and harassment of African migrants, including Ghanaians.

The first phase brought back hundreds of nationals through chartered flights. The government later announced a second phase aimed at bringing home another 1,000 Ghanaians through commercial flights.

The Ministry has not yet disclosed the identity of the deceased or the specific medical condition that led to the death. Further details are expected after the autopsy and discussions with the family.

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