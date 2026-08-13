Ghana rejects claims it owes South Africa $18m, insists evacuation of nationals was self-funded

The Government of Ghana has clarified that it will not be required to reimburse South Africa for the evacuation of its nationals, after reports emerged that the South African Government is seeking about $18 million from several African countries for support provided during the repatriation of foreign nationals.

Ghana says it does not owe South Africa the reported $18m, insisting it fully funded the evacuation of its nationals.

More than 1,600 Ghanaians have been evacuated from South Africa since May 2026.

Government says it will continue supporting returnees with reintegration funds, transport fares and other relief.

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In a press statement issued on Thursday, August 13, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Ghana independently financed the evacuation of its citizens following recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to state for the record, in unequivocal terms, that the evacuation of all our compatriots was fully funded by the Government of Ghana and our Ghanaian partners,” the Ministry said.

The first batch of 300 evacuees arrived at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport on May 27, 2026

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“For the avoidance of doubt, Ghana did not seek any financial or material support from the South African Government to bring our fellow nationals back home.”

The Ministry's clarification follows media reports indicating that South Africa is requesting reimbursement amounting to $18 million from a number of African countries for support and facilitation extended during the evacuation of their nationals.

It stressed that Ghana did not benefit from such support and therefore would not be included among countries being asked to reimburse South Africa.

“Ghanaians can therefore be assured that under no circumstances will Ghana be listed among the countries being requested by the Government of South Africa to reimburse the cost incurred in repatriating foreign nationals,” the Ministry stated.

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Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Since May 2026, more than 1,600 Ghanaians have been evacuated from South Africa, with the exercise continuing.

The Government has also provided returnees with reintegration funds, transport fares and other relief items.

“Upon arrival in Ghana, the evacuees are all provided with reintegration funds, transport fares and other relief items,” the Ministry said.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the Government's commitment to protecting Ghanaians abroad and taking “timely and decisive action” whenever their safety and security are at risk, regardless of the cost required.