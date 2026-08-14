Leaked video, cyber threats or MoMo fraud? Call 292: Here’s how to report it to the CSA
The CSA urges the public to call 292 to report cyber threats and verify suspicious transactions before sending money.
Victims of leaked intimate videos should not pay blackmailers and should preserve evidence such as screenshots, usernames and payment requests.
Incidents can be reported to the CSA via 292, WhatsApp 0501603111 or report@csa.gov.gh.
If someone is threatening to leak your private video, you have received a suspicious online message, or you are about to send money to someone you do not trust, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) says there is a simple number to remember: 292.
The CSA has urged the public to use its 292 hotline to report cyber-related incidents and, where necessary, seek guidance before proceeding with suspicious online transactions. The advice is particularly important in cases involving mobile money fraud, where recovering funds after they have been withdrawn by fraudsters can be difficult.
READ ALSO: Cybersecurity is not just for IT experts: Why every Ghanaian must take online threats seriously
Call 292 before sending money if you suspect fraud
Senior Manager for Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) at the CSA, Alex Awere-Kyere, urged the public to verify suspicious transactions before sending money.
He explained that while the CSA works with the police and other security agencies to investigate fraud cases, recovering money is not always possible once the funds have been withdrawn.
Mr Awere-Kyere made the remarks in Accra on Monday, August 10, 2026, during an engagement with journalists on the protection of critical information infrastructure and the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).
The message from the CSA is therefore simple: if a transaction looks suspicious, seek help before sending the money.
What if someone threatens to leak your private video?
Cyber threats are not limited to financial fraud. If someone is threatening to share your intimate images or videos without your consent, victims are advised not to give in to demands for money.
The CSA warns that paying an offender does not guarantee that the images will be deleted and may instead lead to further extortion. Victims should immediately stop communicating with the offender and preserve any evidence that could help with an investigation.
This includes:
Screenshots of conversations
The offender’s username or account details
Web links
Payment requests
Other available evidence connected to the threat
The incident can then be reported to the CSA through its reporting channels.
READ ALSO: Child Online Safety: 5 things parents should do before handing over a device to their children
StopNCII.org can also help prevent intimate images from spreading
Another option available to adults facing the threat of non-consensual sharing of intimate images is StopNCII.org. StopNCII.org is a free online service designed to help adults prevent their intimate images from being shared online without their consent.
The platform was launched in December 2021 and is operated by the Revenge Porn Helpline, which is part of SWGfL, a UK-based not-for-profit organisation focused on promoting safer use of technology.
The service works with participating technology platforms to help detect and remove reported intimate images.These platforms include Meta, Google, TikTok, Reddit, X, Bumble and Microsoft Bing.
READ ALSO: NUGS advocates social media ban for children under 16: Reasons, implications and countries with similar rules
How to report a cyber incident to the CSA
If you are dealing with a cyber-related incident, the CSA provides several ways to make a report.
You can contact the Authority through:
Short code: 292
WhatsApp: 0501603111
Email: report@csa.gov.gh
www.csa.gov.gh/report
Mobile App: CSA GHANA
SMS: 292
READ ALSO: Kidney failure: Health expert warns Ghanaian youth over sexual enhancement drugs, energy drink mixtures
Whether the issue involves a suspicious transaction, cyber threat or the threatened distribution of private images, victims are encouraged to preserve evidence and report the incident.
The CSA's advice also serves as a reminder that acting quickly can be important, be fast as possible. if in doubt, don't send the money, don't pay the blackmailer and don't delete the evidence. Report the incident and seek help through the appropriate channels.
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