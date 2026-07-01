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DopeNation pledges GH¢1,000 each to selected Accra flood victims from Europe tour proceeds

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:14 - 01 July 2026
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DopeNation drops Afrobeat-Highlife-Amapiano fusion in "Check My Zingo"
DopeNation drops Afrobeat-Highlife-Amapiano fusion in "Check My Zingo"
Ghanaian music duo DopeNation has announced plans to support victims of the devastating floods that swept through parts of Accra on Monday, 29 June 2026, leaving several people dead and causing extensive damage to homes and property.
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  • DopeNation has pledged to donate GH¢1,000 each to selected families affected by the devastating Accra floods that claimed lives and destroyed homes and property.

  • The music duo said the funds will come from the proceeds of their ongoing Europe tour, describing the gesture as a way to ease the burden on victims.

  • While acknowledging that the donation cannot replace lives or property lost, DopeNation urged Ghanaians to stand together in love and support during the recovery process.

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In a statement shared on the group's official Facebook page, the award-winning musicians expressed sympathy for families affected by the disaster and revealed that they would donate part of the proceeds from their ongoing Europe tour to assist victims.

According to the duo, selected flood-affected families in some parts of Accra will each receive GH¢1,000 as a gesture of solidarity during the difficult period.

The statement read;

Dear friends, the floods in our homes resulting to the losses of life and valuable property isn't just here to break us but to remind us of how strong we should be as one people with love. We intend to give 1000 cedis each to a number of victims, families affected in some parts of Accra from our Europe tour proceeds. This won't solve the problem neither will it bring back the lives and property but will at least ease some tension amongst us. With love, DopeNation
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The donation comes in the aftermath of the torrential rains that triggered severe flooding across parts of the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 29th June, 2026. The disaster claimed at least thirteen lives, displaced residents and destroyed homes, vehicles and other property, prompting emergency response efforts from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other state agencies.

Government officials have since apologised to Ghanaians over the tragedy and assured the public that measures are being taken to improve disaster preparedness and strengthen emergency response systems.

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DopeNation's announcement has been welcomed by many social media users, with fans commending the duo for using the proceeds from their Europe tour to provide direct financial support to some of the families affected by one of Accra's worst flooding incidents in recent years.

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