DopeNation pledges GH¢1,000 each to selected Accra flood victims from Europe tour proceeds

Dear friends, the floods in our homes resulting to the losses of life and valuable property isn't just here to break us but to remind us of how strong we should be as one people with love. We intend to give 1000 cedis each to a number of victims, families affected in some parts of Accra from our Europe tour proceeds. This won't solve the problem neither will it bring back the lives and property but will at least ease some tension amongst us. With love, DopeNation