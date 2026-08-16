Duncan-Williams urges Ghanaians to pray for GoldBod, warns of ‘very powerful movement’

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams urges Ghanaians to pray for GoldBod as powerful groups resist efforts to regulate Ghana's gold sector and stop illegal mining.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has urged Ghanaians to pray for GoldBod, warning that it is facing opposition from a “very powerful movement.”

He raised concerns about individuals who previously accessed gold through illegal channels now seeking to operate through GoldBod.

He warned that illegal mining and the destruction of water bodies and farmlands could threaten the future of Ghana’s children and grandchildren.

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Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has called on Ghanaians to pray for the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), warning that the institution is facing opposition from what he described as a “very powerful movement.”

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said the group involved consists of powerful and well-established individuals with extensive knowledge of the gold trade.

According to him, these individuals are resisting efforts to regulate Ghana’s gold sector and ensure that existing laws are enforced.

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“I am concerned about some things,” Archbishop Duncan-Williams said as he urged the congregation to intercede for Ghana.

He said some people who previously obtained gold through illegal channels were now looking for legitimate avenues to purchase gold through GoldBod.

“It is very clear to me that the GoldBod is dealing with a very powerful movement,” he said.

The Archbishop expressed concern about the potential consequences of weak law enforcement, particularly in Ghana’s fight against illegal mining.

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He warned that continued failure to effectively enforce laws could have serious implications for the country’s future.

His concerns extended to the destruction of Ghana’s water bodies and farmlands, which he said was threatening the future of generations yet to come.

“In the name of politics, we are destroying the future of our children and our grandchildren,” he cautioned.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams therefore called on the church to devote time to praying and interceding for Ghana.

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He stressed the need for the country to protect its natural resources and prevent further destruction, while urging Ghanaians to take the challenges facing the nation seriously.