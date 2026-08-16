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Power outage: ECG shares full list of affected areas as GRIDCo begins maintenance on Tema-Achimota 161kV line

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:28 - 16 August 2026
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ECG logo (left) and GRIDCo logo (right)
ECG logo (left) and GRIDCo logo (right)
GRIDCo will cut power to parts of Greater Accra on Sunday, August 16, to replace a damaged 161kV transmission tower at Ashaiman after a fuel tanker exploded during welding. Here's the list of the affected areas.
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  • GRIDCo will interrupt power supply to some parts of Greater Accra from 3:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

  • The outage is needed to replace a damaged transmission tower at Ashaiman after a fuel tanker exploded during welding work within the transmission line corridor.

  • ECG issued a list of affected areas

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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) will interrupt power supply to some parts of the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, August 16, to replace a damaged transmission tower at Ashaiman.

READ ALSO: GRIDCo urges encroachers to vacate transmission line corridors in one month or face legal action

GRIDCo said the planned outage will run from 3:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as GRIDCo engineers and technical teams carry out emergency restoration works on the 161kV Tema-Achimota transmission line.

“To facilitate the emergency replacement works and ensure the safety of personnel and the public, power supply to some locations in the Greater Accra Region will be interrupted on Sunday, 16th August 2026, from 3:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ,” the statement said.
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READ ALSO: Ramaphosa says South Africa is ‘deeply ashamed’ over treatment of African nationals; social media reacts

GRIDCo said the tower was damaged after a fuel tanker exploded while welding work was being carried out on its tank within the transmission line’s Right-of-Way (RoW).

“The transmission tower was damaged when a fuel tanker exploded while welding work was being carried out on its tank within the transmission line Right-of-Way (RoW).”

The company said the emergency works are necessary to restore the integrity of the transmission line and protect both workers and the public. GRIDCo apologised to affected residents and businesses for the disruption and appealed for their patience while the work is carried out.

READ ALSO: Parts of Accra to be hit by power outages on Sunday as GRIDCo replaces damaged tower on Tema-Achimota 161kV line

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Below are the affected areas:

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