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List of most expensive players aged 18 or younger in football history

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:12 - 15 August 2026
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List of most expensive players aged 18 or younger in football history
Ayyoub Bouaddi’s reported €100m move to Manchester City could make him the most expensive U19 player in football history.
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Manchester City are reportedly close to completing the signing of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, with an agreement on the transfer believed to be in place and only the official announcement remaining.

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  • Ayyoub Bouaddi’s reported €100m move to Manchester City could make him the most expensive U19 player ever.

  • Leny Yoro’s €62m transfer currently ranks as the most expensive completed U19 deal.

  • Real Madrid and Premier League clubs dominate the list of the most expensive teenage transfers.

The reported €100 million deal would make the 18-year-old one of the most expensive teenagers in football history and establish a new benchmark for transfer fees paid for elite young players.

According to Transfermarkt figures analysed by SportingPedia, Bouaddi would move to the top of the ranking of the 15 most expensive transfers involving players aged 18 or younger, provided the reported deal is officially completed.

For this ranking, players are classified as U19, meaning those who were 18 at the time of their transfers are included.

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If completed, Bouaddi’s €100 million move to Manchester City would put him €38 million ahead of Leny Yoro, whose €62 million transfer from Lille to Manchester United currently tops the list of completed deals.

The potential transfer would also give Lille the two most expensive U19 sales in football history, with Bouaddi and Yoro occupying first and second place.

Most Expensive U19 Transfers in Football History

The Most Expensive Players Aged 18 or Younger in Football History | Data Source: Transfermarkt
The Most Expensive Players Aged 18 or Younger in Football History | Data Source: Transfermarkt
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*Bouaddi’s reported €100 million transfer is subject to official confirmation.

Bouaddi Set to Break the Transfer Record

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Leny Yoro currently holds the record for the most expensive completed transfer involving a player aged 18 or younger, following his €62 million move from Lille to Manchester United.

Bouaddi’s reported €100 million transfer would surpass that figure by €38 million and make him the first player on the list to command a nine-figure transfer fee.

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There is a significant gap between the top two and the rest of the ranking. Endrick is third at €47.5 million, while Estêvão, Franco Mastantuono, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have each been valued at €45 million in their respective transfers.

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Real Madrid Dominate the Top Seven

Real Madrid Offical logo

Real Madrid account for four of the seven biggest U19 transfers in football history.

Endrick ranks third at €47.5 million, while Mastantuono, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior each occupy a €45 million position.

Chelsea’s signing of Estêvão is the only deal to interrupt Real Madrid’s dominance between third and seventh place.

South American Players Feature Heavily

Five of the seven most expensive players aged 18 or younger come from South America.

Brazil leads the way with four players: Endrick, Estêvão, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior. Argentina is represented by Mastantuono.

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The remaining two players in the top seven are Bouaddi, who represents Morocco, and French defender Yoro.

Five of the seven most expensive players aged 18 or younger come from South America.

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Lille and Palmeiras Lead the Selling Clubs

Lille and Palmeiras account for the four most expensive U19 transfers in the ranking.

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Lille would occupy the top two positions through Bouaddi and Yoro, while Palmeiras would follow with Endrick and Estêvão.

If Bouaddi’s reported €100 million move is confirmed, Lille would become the only club with the two most expensive U19 sales in football history.

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Premier League Clubs Dominate the Buyers

Premier League clubs have completed eight of the 15 most expensive transfers involving players aged 18 or younger.

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Manchester United lead the English clubs with three entries, while Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton each have one.

The Premier League’s influence is even more noticeable at the top of the ranking, with Manchester City potentially taking first place through Bouaddi, Manchester United holding second with Yoro and Chelsea featuring fourth with Estêvão.

Manchester United are also the only club besides Real Madrid with at least three players in the top 15.

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