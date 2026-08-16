Top 10 richest families in the world and how they made their wealth
The Walton family remains the world’s wealthiest family, with a fortune exceeding $500 billion.
Royal families from Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar feature among the world’s richest dynasties.
Retail, oil, luxury fashion, food and industrial businesses continue to create some of the world's biggest family fortunes.
Family fortunes built through retail, oil, luxury fashion, food and industrial businesses continue to dominate the global wealth rankings.
Data from investopedea and Bloomberg of the world’s richest families put the combined wealth of the 25 families on the list at $2.9 trillion. Below is the list of the richest families in the world and their source of income.
1. Walton Family — $513.4 billion
The Walton family, who are the heirs of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart remains the world’s richest family. The family’s fortune comes primarily from its large stake in Walmart, the US retail giant. The clan’s wealth is estimated at $513.4 billion as of December 2025. Forbes also rated the Waltons as the richest family in America, with family members collectively owning a significant share of Walmart.
2. Al Nahyan Family — $335.9 billion
The Al Nahyan family rules Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates and the emirate with most of the country’s oil reserves. The family’s fortune is estimated at $335.9 billion. Members of the family hold influential positions in the UAE government and business sector, while some also oversee major investment assets.
3. Al Saud Family — $213.6 billion
The Al Saud family is the ruling dynasty of Saudi Arabia, with its wealth closely connected to the kingdom’s vast oil economy and business interests. The famil’s collective fortune is estimated at $213.6 billion. The royal family includes thousands of members whose wealth is linked to government contracts, businesses and other assets.
4. Al Thani Family — $199.5 billion
Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family has gathered much of its wealth through the country’s enormous oil and natural-gas resources and investments connected to the national economy. The family is valued at $199.5 billion where family members have interests and investments in hotels, insurance, international property and luxury assets.
5. Hermès Family — $184.5 billion
The Hermes family are behind the French luxury brand Hermès. They have built one of the world's largest fortunes through the company's handbags, silk goods, fashion and other luxury products. More than 100 members of the sixth-generation family hold the majority of the company. Their combined wealth is estimated at $184.5 billion.
6. Koch Family — $150.5 billion
The Koch family’s fortune comes from Koch Inc., the diversified American industrial company founded from Fred C. Koch’s oil business. The family’s wealth is estimated at $150.5 billion as of 2025. The company has so far expanded beyond oil refining into areas including manufacturing, chemicals and other industrial businesses.
The Mars family built its fortune through Mars Inc., best known for confectionery brands such as M&M’s, Snickers and Milky Way, as well as its large pet-care business. The family’s wealth is estimated at $143.4 billion. In 2025, Mars also completed its roughly $36 billion acquisition of snack maker Kellanova, adding brands including Pringles and Cheez-It to its portfolio.
8. Ambani Family — $105.6 billion
India’s Ambani family derives its wealth from Reliance Industries, the conglomerate founded by Dhirubhai Ambani and now led by his son Mukesh Ambani. Reliance has businesses ranging from oil and petrochemicals, telecommunications, retail, media and financial services. Bloomberg estimated the family’s wealth at $105.6 billion as of December 2025.
9. Bettencourt Meyers Family — $92.1 billion
The Bettencourt Meyers family’s fortune is tied to L’Oréal, the French cosmetics giant. The Françoise Bettencourt Meyers’ fortune is estimated at $92.1 billion, while L’Oréal’s latest ownership records show that the Bettencourt Meyers family held 34.79% of the company’s share capital as at the end of 2025.
10. Wertheimer Family — $85.6 billion
Brothers Alain and Gérard Wertheimer control Chanel, the French luxury fashion and beauty company, and are among the world’s wealthiest family dynasties. Their fortune is estimated at $85.6 billion as of 2025.
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