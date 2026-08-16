Advertisement

John Laryea suffers first career defeat, crashes out of WBA title race after ninth-round disqualification

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:45 - 16 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Ghanaian boxer John Laryea suffered his first professional defeat after being disqualified in the ninth round of his WBA featherweight title eliminator against Maximiliano Robledo in Argentina.
Advertisement

  • John Laryea suffered the first defeat of his professional career after a ninth-round disqualification.

  • The Ghanaian boxer was disqualified for repeated low blows against Argentina's Maximiliano Robledo.

  • Robledo's victory moves him closer to a potential WBA featherweight world title shot.

Advertisement

Ghanaian boxer John Laryea suffered his first professional defeat after he was disqualified in the ninth round of his WBA featherweight title eliminator against Argentina’s Adrian Maximiliano Robledo on Saturday night in Buenos Aires.

READ ALSO: List of most expensive players aged 18 or younger in football history

The fight at Casino Buenos Aires was an official WBA featherweight eliminator, with the winner moving closer to a shot at the world title. Laryea was unbeaten before the bout, while Robledo entered with an 11-1 record and 6 knockouts.

Advertisement

Laryea started the match on the right foot. The Argentine, however, gradually took control and scored a series of knockdowns as the fight progressed.

READ ALSO: Pape Thiaw demands $745,000 from Senegal FA over unpaid salaries, bonuses

Robledo was said to have dropped Laryea in the third, fourth and fifth rounds, putting the Ghanaian under increasing pressure.

Laryea was later warned for low blows and had a point deducted for the offence. Another low blow in the ninth round triggered referee Janny Guzman to stop the contest and disqualify the Ghanaian.

READ ALSOO: £85k monthly payment, mansions: What we know about Ronaldo and Georgina’s prenuptial agreement

Advertisement

The result handed Robledo the victory and ended Laryea’s unbeaten professional run. The WBA’s current featherweight champion is American Brandon Figueroa, winning the title in February 2026.

For the Ghanaian boxer, nicknamed ‘expensive boxer’, the defeat will be a major setback in his attempt to break into the world-title picture, although the 2026 eliminator represented a significant step up in competition for the Ghanaian.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports
16.08.2026
5-time Ballon d'or winner, Ronaldo hints at retirement next year
Operations and Programmes Director, GAYO, Betty Osei-Bonsu
News
16.08.2026
Extreme heat puts 70–80% of market women, other Ghanaians at risk of heat-related illnesses
Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops – NRSA Director
News
16.08.2026
Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops – NRSA Director
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
News
16.08.2026
Duncan-Williams urges Ghanaians to pray for GoldBod, warns of ‘very powerful movement’
John Laryea suffers first career defeat, crashes out of WBA title race after ninth-round disqualification
Sports
16.08.2026
John Laryea suffers first career defeat, crashes out of WBA title race after ninth-round disqualification
Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Ashanti and Central Region from August 16: See 7 day schedule
News
16.08.2026
Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Ashanti and Central Region from August 16: See 7 day schedule