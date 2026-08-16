John Laryea suffers first career defeat, crashes out of WBA title race after ninth-round disqualification

Ghanaian boxer John Laryea suffered his first professional defeat after being disqualified in the ninth round of his WBA featherweight title eliminator against Maximiliano Robledo in Argentina.

John Laryea suffered the first defeat of his professional career after a ninth-round disqualification.

The Ghanaian boxer was disqualified for repeated low blows against Argentina's Maximiliano Robledo.

Robledo's victory moves him closer to a potential WBA featherweight world title shot.

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Ghanaian boxer John Laryea suffered his first professional defeat after he was disqualified in the ninth round of his WBA featherweight title eliminator against Argentina’s Adrian Maximiliano Robledo on Saturday night in Buenos Aires.

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The fight at Casino Buenos Aires was an official WBA featherweight eliminator, with the winner moving closer to a shot at the world title. Laryea was unbeaten before the bout, while Robledo entered with an 11-1 record and 6 knockouts.

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Laryea started the match on the right foot. The Argentine, however, gradually took control and scored a series of knockdowns as the fight progressed.

Robledo was said to have dropped Laryea in the third, fourth and fifth rounds, putting the Ghanaian under increasing pressure.

Laryea was later warned for low blows and had a point deducted for the offence. Another low blow in the ninth round triggered referee Janny Guzman to stop the contest and disqualify the Ghanaian.

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The result handed Robledo the victory and ended Laryea’s unbeaten professional run. The WBA’s current featherweight champion is American Brandon Figueroa, winning the title in February 2026.