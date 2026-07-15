Black Queens to face Nigeria in WAFCON 2026 warm-up match

Black Queens will continue their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a friendly against long-time rivals Nigeria's Super Falcons.

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The eagerly anticipated encounter will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Stade El Abir Zaouli, with kick-off scheduled for 4:00 pm.

Ghana head into the clash in high spirits after recording a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast in their opening pre-tournament friendly.

Forward Sharon Sampson netted the decisive goal in the 75th minute, giving the Black Queens a winning start to their WAFCON preparations.

The upcoming fixture against Nigeria is expected to provide a sterner test as the coaching staff continue to evaluate the squad, strengthen team chemistry and fine-tune tactical plans ahead of the continental showpiece.

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The match will reignite one of Africa's fiercest women's football rivalries, with both Ghana and Nigeria looking to build confidence and momentum before the start of the tournament.

The Super Falcons remain one of the continent's most successful teams, making the friendly a valuable opportunity for the Black Queens to measure themselves against elite opposition.

Ghana will head into the 2026 WAFCON aiming to build on their impressive performance at the previous edition, where they secured the bronze medal.