Ghanaians react as Akwaboah urges couples to save GH¢8,000 before marriage

Highlife musician Akwaboah has ignited widespread debate on social media after encouraging Ghanaians to save GH¢8,000 every month before getting married, with many questioning whether his advice reflects the country's current economic realities.

Highlife singer Akwaboah sparked widespread debate after advising Ghanaians to save GH¢8,000 from their monthly salary before getting married , a suggestion many described as unrealistic given the country's economic conditions.

His post attracted mixed reactions on X, with critics questioning how many people earn enough to save that amount, while others joked that the singer has become a marriage counsellor since tying the knot.

Although some agreed with his message on financial preparedness before marriage, they argued that couples should save within their means, as Akwaboah promised to explain the reasoning behind his advice soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer shared the opinion in a post on X on 15 July 2026, writing,

Learn to save 8,000 cedis from your salary every month. Save before you marry. I go come explain soon

The statement quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of reactions from users who argued that the suggested monthly savings target is unrealistic for the average Ghanaian worker.

One user responded, "How much is the salary itself? And now you're talking about saving GH¢8,000 from it? You really have to explain this."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another questioned the practicality of the advice, writing, "Don't let me say what's on my mind. Did you really mean the three zeros after the 8? How much does H.E. President Mahama even save at the end of the month? Please come again."

Others speculated that Akwaboah's frequent relationship advice could be influenced by his own marriage.

One commenter remarked, "Akwaboah, ever since you got married, you've been giving plenty of advice. You should focus on making music instead. By now, you should have released a song titled 'Jezebel'."

Another added, "He's beginning to sound like he's speaking from personal experience. Some people have been married for over 20 years and hardly offer this kind of advice, yet after just a few years, he's become a marriage counsellor. Singing about love is very different from experiencing real married life."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the criticism, not everyone dismissed Akwaboah's message. Some users agreed that financial preparation is essential before marriage but argued that the amount he suggested was unrealistic for most people.

Akwaboah and his wife

One commenter summed up that view by saying, "Marry within your budget, not above your budget. It's that simple."

As discussions continue online, Akwaboah has indicated that he will soon provide further clarification on what he meant by his controversial advice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

See the posts below.