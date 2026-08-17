Sefa reveals how D-Black’s Instagram DM opened doors to her music career

Ghanaian singer Sefa has opened up about the unexpected opportunity that launched her professional music career, revealing that it all began with a direct message from rapper and entrepreneur D-Black.

Sefa says D-Black contacted her via Instagram while she was still a university student, inviting her to join a new record label he was planning with producer DJ Breezy.

She initially doubted the message was genuine and asked her lecturer to verify D-Black’s account before discussing the opportunity with her mother.

After recording with Epixode and impressing the team with her vocals, Sefa said discussions about officially signing her to the label began.

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The singer recalled that she was still a university student when D-Black contacted her on Instagram, telling her that he and music producer DJ Breezy were planning to establish a record label and were interested in having her join.

Speaking on a cooking show on UTV on August 16, 2026, Sefa said she was initially sceptical about the message because she could hardly believe it had actually come from the rapper.

Rather than responding immediately, she showed the message to one of her lecturers, who checked the account and confirmed that it was D-Black's verified Instagram profile.

She recalled;

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I was having lectures in school. I realised I had a DM on Instagram from D-Black. I showed the message to my madam that I got a message, but she should confirm if it's really D-Black. When she checked, she said it's him and it's a verified account

Sefa said D-Black explained that he had discovered her through a video of her singing and was impressed enough to consider her for the new label.

She said;

I opened the message and D-Black said he saw a video of me singing. He and DJ Breezy want to start a record label, so I should let him know if I'm interested in joining

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Faced with an opportunity she had not expected, Sefa decided to seek her mother's advice before taking the next step.

According to the singer, her mother encouraged her to accept the opportunity and see how things developed.

She said;

I had to discuss it with my mother and she agreed that I should give it a try and let's see how it would go,

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That decision eventually took Sefa from the university classroom to the recording studio, where she encountered several musicians for the first time.

She admitted that the experience was intimidating because she was unfamiliar with the industry and found herself as the only woman in the room.

She recalled;

I went to the studio and I saw a couple of artistes there. That's the first time I saw them, so I was so nervous and I was the only woman among them,

Sefa was subsequently paired with Ghanaian musician Epixode for a recording session.

She said the artistes at the studio made an effort to help her feel comfortable after recognising that she was new to the music industry.

She explained;

I was asked to record a song with Epixode and luckily for me, they helped me a lot because they realised I'm new in the industry,

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The recording session ultimately became a turning point. Sefa said her vocal performance impressed those at the studio and convinced them that she had the potential to pursue music professionally.

She added;

After they realised I could sing well, that's when the signing conversation came in

What began as an unexpected Instagram message while she was still in school eventually became the opening chapter of Sefa's professional music career.