Real Madrid submits 50,000-page Negreira dossier to UEFA in Barcelona case

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Real Madrid have submitted a reported 50,000-page dossier to UEFA over Barcelona’s payments to former refereeing official José María Enríquez Negreira.

Real Madrid have submitted a dossier containing what they describe as evidence of “extraordinary gravity” to UEFA as part of the ongoing investigation into payments made by Barcelona to former Spanish referees’ committee vice-president José María Enríquez Negreira.

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UEFA confirmed that it had received the documents and said its ethics and disciplinary inspectors would assess the material as part of their continuing review of the case.

The dispute centres on payments totalling about €8.4 million (£7.2 million) that Barcelona made to companies linked to Negreira between 2001 and 2018.

Barcelona have consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the payments were for technical reports and scouting services concerning referees.

Real Madrid submit new evidence to UEFA

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Real Madrid's latest submission is reportedly more than 50,000 pages long and, according to the Spanish club, contains material that raises serious questions about the integrity of competition and confidence in the refereeing system.

The Madrid-based club said the documentation included evidence that “directly affects the integrity of the competition and confidence in the refereeing system”.

Real Madrid have called for the UEFA process to move forward as quickly as possible and for the relevant authorities to take appropriate decisions based on the seriousness of any facts ultimately established.

The club has been among the most prominent critics of the Negreira case and has previously expressed concern over the potential implications of the payments for Spanish football.

Barcelona rejects claims of new UEFA proceedings

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Barcelona, however, have disputed the suggestion that UEFA has opened a new disciplinary case against the club.

In a statement, the Catalan club said the proceedings began in 2023 and remain ongoing, insisting that they have complied with requests from the investigators.

“Proceedings were initiated in 2023, with the appointment of two investigators who have since carried out the action they deemed appropriate.

“The club have always complied with all their requests. These proceedings have not been reopened because they have never been closed.

“It is up to the investigators to determine what action, if any, they consider appropriate regarding this documentation. As of today, they have not made any new requests to Barcelona, nor have they forwarded Real Madrid's complaint to the club. Should they do so, the club will respond accordingly.

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“In accordance with the applicable legislation, this file is subject to the outcome of the criminal proceedings taking place in Spain and will remain therein.”

Barcelona have also repeatedly rejected allegations that the payments to Negreira were intended to influence refereeing decisions.

What is the Negreira case?

The case centres on payments made by Barcelona to Negreira, who served as vice-president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees.

Barcelona have said the payments were connected to technical and scouting reports on referees rather than attempts to influence officials.

Spanish authorities have been investigating the matter since 2023, while a separate UEFA process has also been ongoing.

In June 2023, UEFA investigators decided not to impose a sporting punishment on Barcelona, allowing the club to continue competing in European competitions.

The Spanish criminal investigation, however, remains ongoing.

La Liga president Javier Tebas previously said the league could not take sporting action because the alleged conduct fell outside the applicable time limit under sports law, although he noted that the matter could still be relevant under criminal law.