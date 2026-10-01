Pressure mounts on Gov’t to sack Sports Minister after Ampofo Ankrah’s removal

Pressure is mounting on the Minister for Sports and Recreation following the removal of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), with Minority Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, calling for the Minister to also be dismissed.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah is calling for the Sports Minister to be sacked following Ampofo Ankrah’s removal.

He says accountability should extend beyond the former NSA Director-General.

The call follows scrutiny over an alleged World Cup visa facilitation arrangement.

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Mr Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, made the call in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 1, 2026, following President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to remove Mr Ampofo Ankrah from office.

“The sacking of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah does not, by itself, resolve the issues at the centre of this matter. The buck ultimately stops with the Minister,” Mr Assafuah wrote.

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“Based on the facts currently available, the Minister is not detached from the circumstances that have led to Mr. Ampofo Ankrah’s dismissal.”

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Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah and President John Mahama

He said the Minority welcomed the President’s decision to remove the NSA Director-General but argued that accountability should extend beyond the immediate target of the controversy.

“While we remain grateful to the President for heeding to our call and sacking Mr. Ampofo Ankrah, it is imperative to note that accountability is the objective, and it must not stop at the most convenient target,” he said.

Mr Assafuah subsequently called for the Sports Minister to take responsibility and be removed from office.

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National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

“The Minister must also take responsibility and be sacked for his role in the mess at the NSA. Anything short of that risks treating the symptom while leaving the underlying problem untouched,” he stated.

The call follows allegations surrounding a purported visa facilitation arrangement linked to travel to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Minority had previously called for Mr Ampofo Ankrah to be suspended or dismissed while investigations into the allegations continued.

The Minority has alleged that more than US$600,000 was collected through the arrangement and that some individuals were charged as much as US$8,000 for assistance with visa and travel arrangements.

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Mr Ampofo Ankrah and some NSA officials were also reported to have been questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) as part of the investigation.

President Mahama has appointed Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong as Acting Director-General of the NSA following Mr Ampofo Ankrah’s removal.