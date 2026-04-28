Minority blames Mahama government for ongoing dumsor crisis, cites energy sector neglect

The Minority in Parliament has blamed the Mahama administration for Ghana’s ongoing dumsor crisis, citing neglect of the Energy Sector Recovery Programme and poor management of the power sector as the cause of persistent nationwide electricity outages.

The Minority in Parliament blames the government for Ghana’s ongoing dumsor crisis, saying power outages began long before recent technical incidents.

They argue that poor management and neglect of energy sector reforms have led to widespread outages affecting homes, businesses, and essential services.

The Minority insists the crisis is systemic, not caused by a single incident, and is calling for urgent accountability and reforms in the power sector.

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The Minority in Parliament has blamed the Mahama-led administration for the ongoing power outages across Ghana. They described the situation as a result of poor management and neglect of the energy sector.

According to the Minority, the recent disruptions in electricity supply are not isolated incidents but part of a long-standing crisis that began months before the reported Akosombo-related developments.

The Minority insists that Ghanaians have been experiencing persistent power outages since January 2025, long before the latest incidents in April 2026.

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They argue that the current situation is the result of a failing power system marked by frequent outages, voltage fluctuations, and repeated maintenance interruptions.

Long before the event of 23rd April 2026, Ghanaians across every region had been enduring persistent, unannounced and devastating power outages, the Minority said.

They further stated that electricity disruptions have affected households, businesses, and essential services across the country.

The Minority also criticised what it describes as poor management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), claiming that repeated public apologies and emergency maintenance schedules are evidence of deeper structural problems.

They pointed to disruptions affecting key sectors, including cold storage facilities, small businesses, and hospitals relying heavily on generators.

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Communities were living in darkness, not for hours, but for days. Industries were haemorrhaging losses. Cold stores were warming. Hospitals were straining on generators, the Minority said.

Deputy Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, said the ongoing power challenges are the result of government failure to maintain reforms introduced under the previous administration.

He argued that the current government has not sustained the Energy Sector Recovery Programme, which was designed to improve efficiency and financial stability in the power sector. According to him, the situation reflects “months of policy failure and institutional neglect” within the energy system.

The Minority has rejected suggestions that the power crisis is linked to recent Akosombo fire incidents, insisting instead that it is the result of long-term mismanagement.

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The darkness Ghanaians are experiencing is not the product of one incident. It is the product of months of policy failure and institutional neglect

READ ALSO: 5 simple ways to plan your life to avoid suffering from recent power outages

They argue that the government is attempting to shift blame to isolated events rather than addressing the deeper structural issues affecting electricity generation and distribution.