ECG announces power outages across 40 areas in Western Region on April 28 - See affected areas
Electricity Company of Ghana announces planned outages across 40 areas in Western Region on April 28.
Power will be cut from 12:00pm to 6:00pm due to the Ghana Grid Company Akosombo substation fire.
ECG says supply will be restored once power generation stabilises.
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled and unplanned power outages affecting parts of Western Region, following a fire outbreak at Akosombo.
The disruption follows the recent fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company substation at Akosombo Dam, which has significantly reduced power supply to the Western Region.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, ECG said electricity supply will be curtailed between 12:00pm and 6:00pm in affected areas as engineers work to stabilise the system.
The company noted that power will be restored immediately once the generation profile improves and apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.
Areas to be affected
Samreboi
Mumuni
Atobrakrom
Yerase
Akoon
New Atuabo
Cyanid
Kwabedu
Cape Town
Budo
Afere
Bodi
Aheinbenso
Akontombra
Essae
Wiawso
Bawdie
Ankosia
Adamanso, Asikuma, Wassa Akropong, Saaman, Afransie, Wassa Saa, Wassa Japa, Nanankor, Nkonya, Bogoso township, Kokoase, Oppon Valley, Awudua, Samahu, Himan township, Brumase, Duamasi, Ghana Gas, Afuke, Dadieso, Bonsu Nkwanta, and surronding areas
Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly during the outage period.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom