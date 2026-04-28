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ECG announces power outages across 40 areas in Western Region on April 28 - See affected areas

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:55 - 28 April 2026
ECG announces power outages across 40 areas in Western Region on April 28 - See affected areas
ECG announces planned power outages in Western Region on April 28 due to the Akosombo GRIDCo substation fire.
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  • Electricity Company of Ghana announces planned outages across 40 areas in Western Region on April 28.

  • Power will be cut from 12:00pm to 6:00pm due to the Ghana Grid Company Akosombo substation fire.

  • ECG says supply will be restored once power generation stabilises.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled and unplanned power outages affecting parts of Western Region, following a fire outbreak at Akosombo.

The disruption follows the recent fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company substation at Akosombo Dam, which has significantly reduced power supply to the Western Region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, ECG said electricity supply will be curtailed between 12:00pm and 6:00pm in affected areas as engineers work to stabilise the system.

READ ALSO: Ghana rejects health deal with US over concerns about sharing sensitive data

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The company noted that power will be restored immediately once the generation profile improves and apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.

Areas to be affected

  • Samreboi

  • Mumuni

  • Atobrakrom

  • Yerase

  • Akoon

  • New Atuabo

  • Cyanid

  • Kwabedu

  • Cape Town

  • Budo

  • Afere

  • Bodi

  • Aheinbenso

  • Akontombra

  • Essae

  • Wiawso

  • Bawdie

  • Ankosia

Adamanso, Asikuma, Wassa Akropong, Saaman, Afransie, Wassa Saa, Wassa Japa, Nanankor, Nkonya, Bogoso township, Kokoase, Oppon Valley, Awudua, Samahu, Himan township, Brumase, Duamasi, Ghana Gas, Afuke, Dadieso, Bonsu Nkwanta, and surronding areas

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Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly during the outage period.

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