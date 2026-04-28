Jose Mourinho emerges as top candidate for the Real Madrid manager role | Credit: AFP

Jose Mourinho emerges as top candidate for the Real Madrid manager role | Credit: AFP

Jose Mourinho emerges as top candidate for the Real Madrid manager role

Jose Mourinho has emerged as the preferred candidate of Florentino Pérez to take over as head coach of Real Madrid CF, according to a report by The Athletic.

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Current coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who was appointed in January following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, is now expected to leave his role at the end of the season.

Sources cited by The Athletic report that the decision regarding Madrid’s next manager is being heavily influenced by Pérez himself, marking a shift from previous managerial appointments.

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The report notes that Alonso’s hiring was primarily handled by club general manager José Ángel Sánchez, though still approved by Pérez.

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Perez Driving New Real Madrid Project

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Pérez is aiming to reset the club’s direction after what is expected to be a second consecutive season without a major trophy, including La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, or the Copa del Rey.

The report suggests that Pérez is now strongly in favour of bringing Mourinho back to the Santiago Bernabéu, although there are reportedly differing opinions within the club hierarchy.

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A potential return for Mourinho would reunite him with Pérez, a partnership that previously delivered significant success during his first spell at the club. Between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho guided Real Madrid to three trophies, including a record-breaking La Liga title in the 2011–12 season.

During that period, Madrid set a then-record points tally in La Liga, although the UEFA Champions League remained the one major honour that eluded Mourinho during his time in Spain.

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Mourinho’s return could bring global attention to both Real Madrid and La Liga, given his reputation as one of football’s most successful and outspoken managers.