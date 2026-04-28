Former Mohammed Kudus agent reveals shocking reason behind split with Ghana star

Football agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch has opened up on the reasons behind the end of her professional relationship with Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

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Mendelewitsch, who was instrumental in helping Kudus secure his move from Dutch giants AFC Ajax to Premier League side West Ham United, reportedly stopped working with the Black Stars midfielder before his later switch to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

In an interview with EN OFF, the experienced football agent claimed family influence played a major role in Kudus’ decision to leave her management camp.

We were coming to the end of our term, and so as we always do, we asked ourselves, what do we do? Do we continue on our path together or not? I understood perfectly that his family was exerting pressure to get him to say no, and he submitted to it.

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Mendelewitsch suggested the decision has negatively affected Kudus more than anyone else involved.

Honestly, it’s a shame. He is the one who is being punished the most in this story. I made all these transfers until the last one until he chose his time.

She also criticised the midfielder’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, referencing the club’s struggles during the current campaign.

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They [Tottenham Hotspurs] are flirting with relegation to the Championship; it’s the first time that has happened to him. Well, sorry, but you punished yourself. It’s a shame, but that’s life. It’s pretty crazy.

The agent expressed disappointment over how the partnership ended, insisting the Ghana international has suffered most from the separation.

Meanwhile, Kudus is currently recovering from injury, sparking concerns over whether he will be fully fit in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this year.