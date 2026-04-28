Advertisement

Former Mohammed Kudus agent reveals shocking reason behind split with Ghana star

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 28 April 2026
Mohammed Kudus [left], Former Agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch [Right]
Advertisement

Football agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch has opened up on the reasons behind the end of her professional relationship with Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Advertisement

Mendelewitsch, who was instrumental in helping Kudus secure his move from Dutch giants AFC Ajax to Premier League side West Ham United, reportedly stopped working with the Black Stars midfielder before his later switch to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

MUST READ: Jordan Ayew: Six relegations, 5 clubs – What’s next for the Black Stars captain?

In an interview with EN OFF, the experienced football agent claimed family influence played a major role in Kudus’ decision to leave her management camp.

We were coming to the end of our term, and so as we always do, we asked ourselves, what do we do? Do we continue on our path together or not? I understood perfectly that his family was exerting pressure to get him to say no, and he submitted to it.
Advertisement

READ ALSO: FIFA to increase World Cup prize money and fees for all 48 teams

Mendelewitsch suggested the decision has negatively affected Kudus more than anyone else involved.

Honestly, it’s a shame. He is the one who is being punished the most in this story. I made all these transfers until the last one until he chose his time.

She also criticised the midfielder’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, referencing the club’s struggles during the current campaign.

READ MORE: 10 most expensive football trophies in the world

Advertisement

They [Tottenham Hotspurs] are flirting with relegation to the Championship; it’s the first time that has happened to him. Well, sorry, but you punished yourself. It’s a shame, but that’s life. It’s pretty crazy.

The agent expressed disappointment over how the partnership ended, insisting the Ghana international has suffered most from the separation.

Meanwhile, Kudus is currently recovering from injury, sparking concerns over whether he will be fully fit in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this year.

The 25-year-old remains one of Ghana’s most important players ahead of the global tournament, with fans hoping he returns to action soon.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Boyfriend ends 6-year relationship after being asked to buy an Iphone 17 in bride price list (Video)
News
28.04.2026
Boyfriend ends 6-year relationship after being asked to buy an Iphone 17 in bride price list (Video)
Former Mohammed Kudus agent reveals shocking reason behind split with Ghana star
Sports
28.04.2026
Former Mohammed Kudus agent reveals shocking reason behind split with Ghana star
Gov’t declares Friday, May 1st as public holiday
News
27.04.2026
Gov’t declares Friday, May 1st as public holiday
Otumfuo's son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie spotted at Yale symposium in rare US appearance
Entertainment
27.04.2026
Otumfuo's son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie spotted at Yale symposium in rare US appearance
___6686350___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___6686350___2017___5___16___13___escaping-handcuffs-hack-fhm
News
27.04.2026
Prophet arrested for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire after break-up
Gov’t restores 2 power generation units at Akosombo, all 6 to be online by end of this week
News
27.04.2026
Gov’t restores 2 power generation units at Akosombo, all 6 to be online by end of this week