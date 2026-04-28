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Boyfriend ends 6-year relationship after being asked to buy an Iphone 17 in bride price list (Video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 06:59 - 28 April 2026
A woman has sparked online reactions after her boyfriend reportedly ended their six-year relationship due to an expensive bride price list, reigniting debate over tradition and modern realities.
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  • A woman has gone viral after claiming her boyfriend ended their six-year relationship over a costly bride price list containing livestock, cash, and luxury items.

  • The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many questioning the rising cost and expectations of bride price in modern relationships.

  • Similar cases across Africa highlight growing concerns that excessive bride price demands are straining relationships and discouraging marriage.

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A young woman has taken to social media in distress after her boyfriend reportedly ended their six-year relationship upon seeing the 'outrageous' bride price list.

READ ALSO: Prophet arrested for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire after break-up

According to details shared online, the list presented to the man included a wide range of demands: five fat cows, 50 broiler chickens, 30 virgin goats, 5,100 bags of cement, 500 tubers of yam, ₦10 million for the family, ₦5 million for the community, as well as luxury items such as an iPhone 17 Air for the bride’s mother and an iPhone 17 Pro Max for the father, among others.

Image of the list
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The lady, visibly emotional in a now-viral video, said the relationship came to an abrupt end shortly after her partner received the list.

She added that she had tried reaching her boyfriend after he asked for the list but to her utter surprise, he's blocked her and all efforts to reach him proved futile.

READ ALSO: Chief invokes curses on illegal miners with sugar bread over pollution of River Tano (video)

Despite the outrageous list, she expressed certainty that her boyfriend was capable of buying the items on the list. The video has gained traction online across various social media platforms.

Incidents involving excessive bride price demands leading to strained or broken relationships are not new.

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READ ALSO: South Africans break into Ghanaian, Nigerian residence, amid Xenophobic attacks (watch)

Across parts of Africa, similar cases have repeatedly surfaced. In one widely reported case in 2025, a Nigerian woman lamented after elders presented an extensive bride price list once they learned she was dating a foreigner, triggering backlash and negotiations over the demands.

Another report noted how a man withdrew from a relationship entirely after receiving what he described as an “extortionate” bride price list, saying it felt as though the family was attempting to “sell” their daughter.

The latest case has sparked intense reactions online, with many users debating whether such demands reflect cultural expectations or exploitation.

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