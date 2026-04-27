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Otumfuo's son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie spotted at Yale symposium in rare US appearance

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:22 - 27 April 2026
Nana Kwame Kyeretwie seen at the Yale African Innovation Symposium during a rare public appearance in the United States.
Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, makes a rare public appearance at the Yale African Innovation Symposium in the US, drawing praise from Ghanaians.
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  • Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a rare public appearance in the US at the Yale African Innovation Symposium.

  • The event, held at Yale University, gathered notable personalities including Ayra Starr and focused on solutions for Africa’s development.

  • Currently studying astronomy at Wesleyan University, his appearance sparked positive reactions from Ghanaians online.

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Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, son of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Lady Julia Osei Tutu, has drawn public attention following a rare appearance in the United States.

The young royal was spotted at the 2026 Yale African Innovation Symposium, held at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The symposium brought together students from leading institutions and notable figures, including Nigerian singer Ayra Starr. The event focused on advancing practical solutions to challenges facing the African continent, moving beyond conventional discussions.

Photos from the event surfaced on Sunday, 26 April 2026, after Nana Mensah III, popularly known as Salvie, shared moments from the gathering on Instagram.

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Nana Kwame Kyeretwie seen at the Yale African Innovation Symposium during a rare public appearance in the United States.

In one of the images, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie is seen alongside Salvie inside the auditorium, surrounded by other attendees. Dressed in a long-sleeved polo shirt paired with wide-leg trousers, he appeared composed and confident, smiling as he posed for the camera.

His presence at the symposium marks one of his few public appearances since relocating to the United States after completing his studies at DPS International Ghana in June 2025. During his time at the Tema-based institution, he distinguished himself academically and in leadership, serving as head prefect after being elected to the role in 2024.

Currently, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie is pursuing undergraduate studies in astronomy at Wesleyan University, where he is based.

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Images from his appearance at the high-profile symposium have since circulated widely on social media, attracting admiration from many Ghanaians who praised his composure and continued academic journey abroad.

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