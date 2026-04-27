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It's insulting to ask artistes what they do aside music - Sarkodie fires back at critics

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:21 - 27 April 2026
Sarkodie defends music as a serious business, pushing back against claims it is not a “proper” profession.
Sarkodie has slammed claims that music is not a “proper business,” insisting the industry is one of the biggest globally and a valid, rewarding career path.
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  • Sarkodie has criticised the idea that music is not a “proper business,” calling such questions insulting.

  • He stressed that the music industry is one of the largest globally and should be treated with the same seriousness as traditional businesses.

  • The rapper added that building a music career is a legitimate business decision that involves risk but can be highly rewarding.

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Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has pushed back against the notion that music is not a “proper business,” describing such views as dismissive of the industry’s value and impact.

In a recent remark, the award-winning artiste expressed frustration over a common question often directed at musicians whether they have a “real” business aside from music. According to him, the question undermines the legitimacy of music as a serious profession.

He said;

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That question ‘apart from music, what business do you do? Like, a proper business?’ honestly comes off as a bit insulting,

Sarkodie emphasised that music is not only a viable career path but also one of the largest industries globally, contributing significantly to economies and providing employment for many.

Sarkodie defends music as a serious business, pushing back against claims it is not a “proper” profession.

He added;

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Music is actually one of the biggest industries in the world, and in many cases, it’s just as serious, if not more, than what people like to call ‘proper businesses

The rapper further explained that pursuing a career in music requires the same level of commitment, planning, and financial investment as any other entrepreneurial venture.

He noted;

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At the end of the day, investing in a music career is a real business decision. Like any other venture, it has its risks, but it can also be highly rewarding if approached the right way
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His comments have sparked conversation online, with many creatives and industry players echoing his stance that music should be recognised and respected as a legitimate business.

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