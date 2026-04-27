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Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua officially signed for 2026 blockbuster fight

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:11 - 27 April 2026
Tyson Fury (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) signed for 2026 blockbuster fight
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The long-awaited heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is finally set to happen, with both fighters reportedly signing contracts for a mega fight scheduled for late 2026.

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After years of speculation, failed negotiations, and missed opportunities, the two former world heavyweight champions have now agreed terms for one of boxing’s biggest modern matchups. The fight is expected to be streamed live globally on Netflix.

Although an official date and venue have not yet been announced, all major contract details for both fighters have reportedly been finalised.

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Saudi boxing figure Turki Al-Sheikh is said to have played a leading role in securing the agreement. The event is expected to take place under The Ring Magazine banner, with the final promoter likely to depend on the host location.

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Anthony Joshua, 36, is expected to return to the ring first on July 25 in Saudi Arabia against Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga as part of a multi-fight agreement. That contest will be shown on DAZN.

READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew: Six relegations, 5 clubs – What’s next for the Black Stars captain?

Joshua has not fought since defeating Jake Paul in December. He later survived a serious road accident in Nigeria, though two of his close friends tragically lost their lives. His team reportedly insisted on a warm-up bout before facing Fury as he continues rebuilding fitness.

Fury, 37, previously came close to fighting Joshua in 2021 before legal issues forced him into a trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder. Since then, Fury lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 before returning to winning ways against Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Potential venues under consideration include Wembley Stadium and Croke Park.

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