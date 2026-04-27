10 most expensive football trophies in the world
Football is a sport driven by passion, pride, and silverware. For players and clubs, lifting a trophy at the end of a gruelling season is the ultimate reward. Yet not all trophies are created equal. Some are worth thousands, while others carry price tags in the millions.
From rare gemstones and solid gold to historic prestige and expert craftsmanship, these are the 10 most expensive football trophies in the world, ranked by estimated value.
10. Premier League Trophy — $10,000–$30,000
Material: Silver, gilded silver, malachite
Height: 104 cm |
Weight: 4.5 kg Established: 1992
The Premier League trophy is among the least expensive by raw material value, yet one of the most recognised globally. Its design reflects the Three Lions of English football, with two lions above the handles and the winning captain becoming the symbolic third lion when lifting the crown.
Its base is made from green malachite, representing the pitch. Two identical trophies exist so one is available wherever the title race ends on the final day.
9. UEFA Champions League Trophy — $15,000–$75,000
Material: Sterling silver
Height: 73.5 cm |
Weight: 7.5 kg Introduced: 1967
Known worldwide as “Big Ears,” the UEFA Champions League trophy is one of football’s most iconic prizes. Made entirely from sterling silver, its estimated value comes from craftsmanship more than materials.
Designed by Jürg Stadelmann and produced by Koch und Bergfeld, it reportedly took hundreds of hours to complete. The original remains with UEFA, while winners receive replicas.
8. Bundesliga Meisterschale — $250,000+
Material: Silver, gold, tourmaline
Weight: 11 kg
Designed: 1964
Germany’s Bundesliga trophy is unique because it is not a cup, but a large salver known as the Meisterschale. It contains gold, silver, and a rare 71.98-carat tourmaline gemstone at the centre.
Its unusual design and gemstone value make it one of Europe’s most expensive league trophies. Bayern Munich have won it more than any other club.
7. Serie A Trophy — $300,000–$500,000
Material: Sodalite and gold
Height: 58 cm |
Weight: 8 kg Designed: 1960
Italy’s Serie A trophy is one of the most elegant in football. It features a striking blue sodalite base decorated with gold rings, giving it a luxurious appearance.
Often confused with the Scudetto badge worn by champions, this trophy itself is a separate award. Juventus remain the most successful winners in Serie A history.
6. La Liga Trophy — $600,000
Material: Silver and gold
Established: 1929
Spain’s La Liga trophy reflects the prestige of one of world football’s strongest leagues. Crafted from silver and gold, it has become a symbol of excellence for clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Its estimated value places it comfortably among football’s most expensive league trophies.
5. Ballon d'Or — $600,000+ Prestige Value
Material: Brass, gold plating, pyrite base
Height: 31 cm |
Weight: 7 kg First Awarded: 1956
The Ballon d'Or is different from others on this list because it is an individual award rather than a team trophy. While the raw materials are worth far less, its prestige dramatically increases its estimated value.
Created by France Football, it is football’s most coveted personal honour. Lionel Messi holds the record with eight wins, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five.
4. FA Cup Trophy — $1.18 Million
Material: Sterling silver
Height: 61.5 cm
Weight: 6.3 kg Established: 1871
The FA Cup is the oldest national football competition in the world, and its trophy carries immense heritage. Several versions have existed over the years, including one stolen in 1895.
The current version was introduced in 2014 and made stronger than previous editions. Arsenal hold the record for the most FA Cup titles.
3. UEFA Europa League Trophy — $4.5 Million
Material: Silver on marble plinth
Height: 65 cm
Weight: 15 kg Introduced: 1972
The Europa League trophy surprises many fans because it is the heaviest UEFA trophy, weighing 15 kilograms. Designed by Silvio Gazzaniga and built by the Bertoni workshop in Milan, it is valued at around $4.5 million.
Its sculpted base shows players holding up the cup, creating one of football’s most distinctive trophy designs.
2. Copa Libertadores Trophy — $8.5 Million
Material: Sterling silver with bronze base
Introduced: 1960
South America’s biggest club trophy is the Copa Libertadores. It is valued at an estimated $8.5 million and symbolises football glory across the continent.
Clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Flamengo, and Santos have all battled fiercely to win it. In South America, lifting this trophy often means legendary status.
1. FIFA World Cup Trophy — $20 Million
Material: 18-carat gold with malachite base
Height: 36.8 cm
Weight: 6.1 kg
Created: 1974
The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most expensive football trophy in the world and arguably the most valuable in sport. Designed by Silvio Gazzaniga, it shows two human figures holding up the globe.
Made from 18-carat gold with a malachite base, its raw material value is far below its insured worth of around $20 million. That figure reflects its unmatched prestige, symbolism, and global importance.
The original trophy remains in FIFA custody, while winners receive a gold-plated replica. For any footballer, lifting the World Cup remains the ultimate dream.
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