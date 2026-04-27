Football is a sport driven by passion, pride, and silverware. For players and clubs, lifting a trophy at the end of a gruelling season is the ultimate reward. Yet not all trophies are created equal. Some are worth thousands, while others carry price tags in the millions.

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From rare gemstones and solid gold to historic prestige and expert craftsmanship, these are the 10 most expensive football trophies in the world, ranked by estimated value.

10. Premier League Trophy — $10,000–$30,000

Premier League Trophy | Photo via Premier League

Material: Silver, gilded silver, malachite

Height: 104 cm |

Weight: 4.5 kg Established: 1992

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The Premier League trophy is among the least expensive by raw material value, yet one of the most recognised globally. Its design reflects the Three Lions of English football, with two lions above the handles and the winning captain becoming the symbolic third lion when lifting the crown.

Its base is made from green malachite, representing the pitch. Two identical trophies exist so one is available wherever the title race ends on the final day.

9. UEFA Champions League Trophy — $15,000–$75,000

UEFA Champions League Trophy | UEFA

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Material: Sterling silver

Height: 73.5 cm |

Weight: 7.5 kg Introduced: 1967

Known worldwide as “Big Ears,” the UEFA Champions League trophy is one of football’s most iconic prizes. Made entirely from sterling silver, its estimated value comes from craftsmanship more than materials.

Designed by Jürg Stadelmann and produced by Koch und Bergfeld, it reportedly took hundreds of hours to complete. The original remains with UEFA, while winners receive replicas.

8. Bundesliga Meisterschale — $250,000+

Bundesliga Trophy [Matthias Hangst]

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Material: Silver, gold, tourmaline

Weight: 11 kg

Designed: 1964

Germany’s Bundesliga trophy is unique because it is not a cup, but a large salver known as the Meisterschale. It contains gold, silver, and a rare 71.98-carat tourmaline gemstone at the centre.

Its unusual design and gemstone value make it one of Europe’s most expensive league trophies. Bayern Munich have won it more than any other club.

7. Serie A Trophy — $300,000–$500,000

Serie A Trophy [Getty Images]

Material: Sodalite and gold

Height: 58 cm |

Weight: 8 kg Designed: 1960

Italy’s Serie A trophy is one of the most elegant in football. It features a striking blue sodalite base decorated with gold rings, giving it a luxurious appearance.

Often confused with the Scudetto badge worn by champions, this trophy itself is a separate award. Juventus remain the most successful winners in Serie A history.

6. La Liga Trophy — $600,000

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The trophy of the Spanish Liga Championship (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Material: Silver and gold

Established: 1929

Spain’s La Liga trophy reflects the prestige of one of world football’s strongest leagues. Crafted from silver and gold, it has become a symbol of excellence for clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

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Its estimated value places it comfortably among football’s most expensive league trophies.

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5. Ballon d'Or — $600,000+ Prestige Value

Ballon d'Or

Material: Brass, gold plating, pyrite base

Height: 31 cm |

Weight: 7 kg First Awarded: 1956

The Ballon d'Or is different from others on this list because it is an individual award rather than a team trophy. While the raw materials are worth far less, its prestige dramatically increases its estimated value.

Created by France Football, it is football’s most coveted personal honour. Lionel Messi holds the record with eight wins, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five.

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4. FA Cup Trophy — $1.18 Million

FA Cup Trophy [Getty Images]

Material: Sterling silver

Height: 61.5 cm

Weight: 6.3 kg Established: 1871

The FA Cup is the oldest national football competition in the world, and its trophy carries immense heritage. Several versions have existed over the years, including one stolen in 1895.

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The current version was introduced in 2014 and made stronger than previous editions. Arsenal hold the record for the most FA Cup titles.

3. UEFA Europa League Trophy — $4.5 Million

UEFA Europa League Trophy [UEFA]

Material: Silver on marble plinth

Height: 65 cm

Weight: 15 kg Introduced: 1972

The Europa League trophy surprises many fans because it is the heaviest UEFA trophy, weighing 15 kilograms. Designed by Silvio Gazzaniga and built by the Bertoni workshop in Milan, it is valued at around $4.5 million.

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Its sculpted base shows players holding up the cup, creating one of football’s most distinctive trophy designs.

2. Copa Libertadores Trophy — $8.5 Million

Copa Libertadores Trophy

Material: Sterling silver with bronze base

Introduced: 1960

South America’s biggest club trophy is the Copa Libertadores. It is valued at an estimated $8.5 million and symbolises football glory across the continent.

Clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Flamengo, and Santos have all battled fiercely to win it. In South America, lifting this trophy often means legendary status.

1. FIFA World Cup Trophy — $20 Million

FIFA World Cup Trophy

Material: 18-carat gold with malachite base

Height: 36.8 cm

Weight: 6.1 kg

Created: 1974

The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most expensive football trophy in the world and arguably the most valuable in sport. Designed by Silvio Gazzaniga, it shows two human figures holding up the globe.

Made from 18-carat gold with a malachite base, its raw material value is far below its insured worth of around $20 million. That figure reflects its unmatched prestige, symbolism, and global importance.